Blue Nectar launches Nani Approved, Ayurvedic Baby Care Products with Ghee

Blue Nectar, a contemporary Ayurveda brand, has recently launched the first of its kind - Nani Approved Baby Care Products, enriched with the goodness of Ghee.

After more than 12 months of research, 27 plus recipe iterations and 33 natural ingredients trial, Blue Nectar launched its Baby Care range. All the products in this range are clean, natural, safe and Nani Approved.

Why Ghee?

As per the ancient Ayurvedic texts, Ghee is believed to enhance 'Ojas' or 'Life of Energy'. Traditionally, our grandparents also advocated the use of Ghee for massaging a Baby's delicate skin and hair. The hydration provided by Ghee is truly long lasting as it is rich in Vitamin A, C, D, K and fatty acids. Ghee not only acts as a protective barrier but also heals skin and promotes healthy hair.

As a part of its research, Blue Nectar had run a campaign on its social media asking its followers if their grandparents also advocated the use of ghee for babies? It wasn't much of a surprise to know that most of the grandparents used Ghee for massaging babies. Here is why they loved Ghee for baby massage - Ghee improves bone density, strengthens muscles, boosts immunity and keeps the skin soft.

What does the baby care range offer?

The Baby Care range comprises - Baby Massage Oil with Ghee and Almond, Baby Body Lotion with Ghee and Baby Hair Oil with Ghee and Almond. All these products come in a convenient packaging, which is easy to use and travel friendly too.

Niraa Baby Body Lotion with Ghee is a unique formulation with Ghee as the Primary ingredient. It has long-lasting hydration which helps in keeping the baby's skin soft and supple.

Briganantadi Baby Hair Oil with Ghee and Almond is a non-sticky formulation for babies soft hair. Massaging with this hair oil will improve blood circulation to the scalp, reduce dryness and itchiness of the scalp and keep hair softer and shinier. "In Ayurveda, Ghee is considered excellent for hair. It gives strength to hair roots and a soft, silky look to hair", says Kapil Dhameja, co-founder of Blue Nectar.

Shubhr Baby Body Massage Oil with Organic Ghee is mineral oil-free and thus can be used daily to massage a baby. A good massage would calm babies and stimulate their senses, which is critical for their healthy development and growth.

All the ingredients used in the making of the product are clearly mentioned and declared on the packaging. "We believe in full transparency when it comes to mentioning the ingredients and herbs that go into the making a product", says Sanyog Jain, Co-founder of Blue Nectar. "We do not hide anything from our customers and that makes us a clean and transparent brand", adds Kapil.

Journey of Blue Nectar

is a journey of discovery and innovation of two enthusiastic IIT-IIM graduate duo - Kapil Dhameja and Sanyog Jain. They loved traditions. Yet they didn't believe in blind faith. Their love for tradition and disregard for blind faith created a paradox that made them embark on a journey that resulted in the creation of Blue Nectar in 2017.

Blue Nectar means 'Essence of Nature' in contemporary form. Blue Nectar originated with a firm belief that nature holds all answers. Taking cues from nature and ingredients from Ayurveda, they have formulated recipes that would meet the needs of millennials.

