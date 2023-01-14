Blue Tribe launches its latest new ad campaign starring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, launches its new ad campaign, 'You can't tell the difference, but the planet can' starring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been the brand's investors and ambassadors. True to its slogan, the video campaign aims to make people aware that switching to a plant-based meat diet may be a rich culinary experience while protecting the planet should be everybody's top priority. Power Couple, Virat and Anushka have always advocated for healthy and sustainable eating habits and have been working on the mission with Blue Tribe. The Creative Agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D.

The video showcases the impact of sustainable eating choices poignantly - it starts with barren land and ends with a lush green rainforest. That is the effect of switching to plant-based meat. One simple choice can contribute to the difference between the desolation of environmental destruction and the wholesomeness of preservation.

Speaking about her motivation behind being a part of the campaign, Anushka Sharma said, "I connect with the vision of Blue Tribe. They are doing so much for the planet, without taking a moral stance. They instead provide options to meat eaters without forcing them to compromise on taste. I hope we can inspire more and more people through this video campaign and motivate them to join us in our mission to save our planet."

"I truly believe sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving mother earth. Eating is something that we can have complete control over. On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life. I was also a hardcore non-vegetarian a few years ago. But now that we can consume green alternatives without compromising on taste, what could be better than this? This is the reason I love and resonate so much with Blue Tribe's philosophy and its mission to protect the planet by going green with our diet. And the ad perfectly conveys this message." Virat Kohli added

Commenting on the onboarding of the celebrities, Sandeep Singh, Co-founder, Blue Tribe said, "We believe that people, including Non-Vegetarians, want to do the right thing. The problem is that they do not know how a simple meal choice can have disastrous consequences for the planet. At Blue Tribe, we aim to make people conscious of these repercussions and give them an alternative that is just as good. This is also the central message of this video campaign."

Watch Blue Tribe's new ad here:

Virat's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnJOm2HqCkz/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Anushka's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnJTAgpLa0E/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjDz4nYCrK4&feature=youtu.be

Plant-based meat brands sold by the brand taste exactly like real meat in all its juiciness, texture, and feel but being plant-based, they counter the environmental degradation triggered by the meat and poultry industry. The couple embodies the brand's philosophy- they love their food, are unwilling to compromise on taste, and have become vegetarians. The brand has also recently created an Instagram filter to show how plant-based meat is doing good for the earth.

Blue Tribe is co-founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh to offer an alternative for meat in the food supply chain of India. The core team involves the founders, Dr Navneet Singh Deora, PhD, Chief Technology Officer; Nirvaan Thacker, Consultant Chef; and Sohil Wazir, Chief Commercial Officer. The company is on a mission to revolutionize how India eats its meat with a team dedicated to make the world a better place through constant research and innovation in Food Science. It provides plant-based meat products that are every bit as natural and delicious as animal meat, while also positively impacting the environment and the planet. Products like plant-based frozen minced chicken and chicken nuggets taste, look, feel, and cook like meat!

Website: www.bluetribefoods.com

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor