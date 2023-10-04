BML Munjal University Unveils the Fourth Edition of BRIJ Leadership Summit 2023

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, announced that they are hosting the fourth edition of BRIJ Leadership Summit 2023 on Friday - October 06, 2023. The summit will be attended by policymakers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to reflect on the theme of "Unveiling Tomorrow: Empowering Gen Z in a Changing World". The summit will also see participation from eminent industry experts such as Arun Mathews, Chief Digital Marketing, Hero MotoCorp Limited, Kirti Gupta, Sales Director - South Asia, Boeing, Dr Kavita Rao, Vice President (Sr Partner), Aditya Birla Capital.

Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is redefining norms in three key areas: their embrace of technology and innovation, their strong commitment to addressing climate change and sustainability, and their focus on mindfulness and personal well-being. The keynote speaker Siddharth Shah, Co-founder and CEO, API Holdings and PharmEasy along with other dignitaries including Arun Mathews, Head-Digital, Hero MotoCorp Limited, Kirti Gupta, Sales Director - South Asia, Boeing, Dr Kavita Rao, Vice President (Sr Partner), Aditya Birla Capital, Raeesa Naim, Director-People & Culture, Grant Thornton Bharat, to name a few will deliberate their thoughts on these areas. The summit intends to explore the pivotal role of Gen Z in shaping and driving the future across three key domains: technology, climate change, and wellness. Further, understanding the role of industry and other stakeholders in shaping the future for Gen Z to take off and take over.

The day-long BRIJ Leadership Summit will feature three insightful panels; the first session will explore Gen Z's seamless integration of technology into their lives and their expectations for tech-driven experiences; the second panel will showcase Gen Z's active role in prioritizing climate change, driven by their remarkable awareness and engagement. They utilize platforms like TikTok and Twitter to amplify their climate activism, uniting with a shared understanding of its environmental impact. The third panel will highlight how Gen Z is redefining wellness, emphasizing the need for industries to adapt to their evolving well-being priorities, which integrate mindfulness, mental health, and fitness into their daily lives. These panels collectively intend to provide valuable insights into engaging with this transformative generation.

Moreover, the summit will also unveil insights from an exclusive report created through surveying 500+ Gen Z's across the nation. The report will be in line with the theme of the summit.

Talking about the Summit, Dr Sangita Dutta Gupta, Summit Co-Chair & Associate Professor, School of Management, BMU said, "Gen Z are the change-makers, the innovators, and the conscience of our future. This year's BRIJ Leadership Summit centers on 'Empowering Gen Z in a Changing World,' acknowledging the transformative power they hold in shaping technology, climate action, and wellness. It's a call to action for all of us - educators, industry leaders, policymakers - to collaborate and support this generation in sculpting a sustainable and progressive future."

The previous sessions of the Leadership Summit have focused on the Future of Work and Human Challenges Technology and Beyond, Global Sustainability and the Corporation, and Navigating Workplace Turbulence.

To know more about the summit, please visit: www.linkedin.com/school/bml-munjal-university

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level.

For more details, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor