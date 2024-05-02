BNI Ahmedabad’s Symposium 2024 culminates with a spectacular Sicilian Gala

Curtains come down on BNI Ahmedabad's Symposium 2024 with a glittering Sicilian Gala

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Symposium 2024, the flagship event of Business Network International (BNI) Ahmedabad, concluded with great excitement with the spectacular Sicilian Gala, attended by over 5,000 esteemed BNI members and their families on Sunday.

An epitome of elegance and grandeur, the Sicilian Gala was a truly memorable affair. Its crowning jewel was the Sicilian Gala Awards Night, the much-awaited annual awards night, fondly known as the Oscars of BNI Ahmedabad. The night was dedicated to recognising the exemplary leadership demonstrated by BNI Ahmedabad members over the past year.

Another highlight of the memorable evening was the grand finale of“BNI's Got Talent 6.0”, where members and their families dazzled the audience with their exceptional talents in singing, dancing, reciting poetry, and stand-up comedy. As the evening unfolded, the participants and their loved ones unwinded by swaying to the beats of the DJ.

Reflecting on the culmination of Symposium 2024, Yash Vasant, Executive Director of BNI Gujarat, said, “What an extraordinary three days it has been, and tonight's Sicilian Gala, one of the largest and most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the city, is the crowning jewel. Symposium 2024 was all about bringing the BNI community together, celebrating the achievers, networking, learning from leaders, and expanding our horizons. The Sicilian Gala is the perfect way to have a gala time with the BNI community and bring down the curtains on the Symposium 2024.”

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the participants for their enthusiastic participation in Symposium 2024 and the Sicilian Gala and contributing to their enormous success. He also extended a special thanks to all the sponsors and partners for their invaluable support.

Symposium 2024, the city's biggest event of its kind, kicked off on April 26. The event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and startups and served as a convergence of innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, aimed at propelling businesses to greater heights.

The first day featured a keynote address by renowned author Amish Tripathi, followed by insightful sessions with Paridhi Adani, partner at leading law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and noted architect Romiel Moses, among other events.

The second day witnessed the presentation of awards to BNI members, underscoring their dedication and excellence. The other highlights were a riveting keynote address by acclaimed actor Anupam Kher, the electrifying finale of the elevator pitch, the business expo and the one-on-one conclave, offering invaluable networking avenues.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor