BNI Prometheus welcomes new leadership team

New leadership team to guide BNI Prometheus on growth path

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] April 4: A new leadership has taken over the reins at BNI Prometheus, a leading chapter of BNI Ahmedabad and a part of Business Network International (BNI), the world's leading business referral organisation.

Tejas Joshi has taken over as BNI Prometheus President from Kenan Satyawadi. Bhaumik Pathak has been named as the Vice President in place of Ravish Upadhyay, while Dr Ankur Kotadiya has taken over as the Secretary/Treasurer from Nitesh Soni. The new leadership team will serve a term of six months.

Commenting on his appointment as President of BNI Prometheus, Tejas Joshi, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to our members for entrusting us with this responsibility. The vision of the new leadership team is to cultivate a more conducive business environment, focusing on what we call the four Hs: instilling Hope for collective growth, showcasing a commitment to a Happy and Healthy lifestyle, and establishing a robust value system to Honour every member and their contributions. We are committed to elevating BNI Prometheus and all its members to even greater heights.”

The 19th leadership team of BNI Prometheus will prioritise business growth and create stronger connections to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all members. The team will also strive to increase one-to-one meetings, business referrals, chapter membership, and revenue during its tenure, while also creating networking opportunities and promoting growth.

The new leadership team has charted a well-defined strategy to meet tangible goals. It is targeting approximately 3,500 one-to-one meetings and business of Rs. 40 crore during its tenure. The team is targeting an average of 500 referrals per month while expanding the Prometheus family to 108 members. The new leadership team will also prioritise chapter members when it comes to the business generated and also focus its efforts on creating greater visibility for the chapter and its members.

The new leadership team acknowledges the contributions of the previous leadership teams in establishing the thriving environment that BNI Prometheus represents today.

BNI Prometheus chapter's members have a presence in diverse sectors including engineering, travel, advertising, construction, finance, retail, health, employment, manufacturing, real estate, automobiles, food & beverage, and others.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor