Bondada Engineering Limited Announces Strong H1 FY2025 Results Reflecting Sustained Growth Momentum

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Bondada Engineering Limited (BEL), a renowned solar EPC and infrastructure company, announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, showcasing exceptional growth in revenue and profitability. The company's performance reflects its robust execution capabilities, operational excellence, and expanding footprint in the renewable energy sector.

During the period, the company reported a 153% increase in consolidated revenue and a 151% growth in profit after tax (PAT) on a half-on-half basis. On a standalone level, revenue and PAT rose 154% and 142%, respectively, reflecting strong project execution and financial discipline.

On a consolidated basis, Bondada Engineering Limited achieved a total revenue of ₹1,216 crore, an EBITDA of ₹143.03 crore, and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹92.56 crore. The company's order book stood at ₹5,989 crore, providing strong business visibility and sustained growth momentum.

Segment-wise performance highlighted the company's strategic focus areas, with Renewable Energy contributing 78% (₹955 crore) to total revenue, followed by Telecom at 14% (₹170 crore) and Products at 8% (₹91 crore).

"Our strong H1 performance underscores Bondada Group's commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. We continue to focus on building Bharat's renewable energy future while strengthening our leadership in EPC and infrastructure solutions," said CA Satyanarayana Baratam, CFO, Bondada Group.

"In line with its established business pattern of achieving 40% of annual revenue in H1 and 60% in H2, Bondada Engineering is positioned for accelerated growth in the second half of FY2026, supported by a strong project pipeline, diversification across clean energy segments, telecom, and continued focus on execution excellence," said Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group.

