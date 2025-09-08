Bootstrapped Wilyer Expands Enterprise SaaS Portfolio With Queue Management System

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8: Gurugram-based startup Wilyer has introduced its brand-new Queue Management System, designed to use in government offices, hospitals, service centers, and banks. The solution is designed to make waiting easier by streamlining customer flow, reducing delays, and enhancing service efficiency.

The software works hand-in-hand with digital signage screens to show live token numbers, announcements, and visitor updates in real time. Visitors can track their turn without crowding service counters, staff can manage queues more efficiently through automated token allocation, and managers gain clear insights into service load and wait times.

With this launch, Wilyer has strengthened its Enterprise SaaS portfolio of easy-to-use display screens management tools:

- Cloud Digital Signage Software - Manage and schedule content across thousands of digital screens instantly, perfect for airports, retail stores, restaurants, and corporate offices.

- On-Premise Digital Signage Software - A self-hosted option for organizations that want maximum security, privacy, and IT control on their digital screens network.

- Queue Management Software - Helps service-driven businesses manage crowds with token display systems that help better business flow and keep visitors engaged.

- Room Display Management Software - Makes it easy for corporates, coworking spaces, and institutions to manage meeting rooms without conflicts or double bookings.

Further, being a bootstrapped venture that has financed all its growth itself, Wilyer is keen on re-investing profits to grow its market reach. Wilyer offers customized signage software integration, support, and consulting services, along with Active LED, kiosk, and display OEM integration. The company also operates an AV Reseller Partner Program, which encompasses ongoing commissions and RFP assistance for channel partners.

Rahul Shyokand, Co-founder of Wilyer, said: "With our Queue Management System, we are addressing real use cases faced by hospitals, banks, and service centers through dedicated modules built for every stakeholder in the workflow. As a highlight, we've also integrated Live TV HDMI input with Queue Management, a breakthrough for commercial displays that keeps visitors engaged while ensuring smooth business operations."

Dev Kartik Agarwal, Co-founder of Wilyer, added: "Our AV integrators and channel partners have consistently highlighted queues as one of the biggest challenges faced by their clients in sectors like healthcare, banking, and government services. This Queue Management System was built in direct response to their demand, giving them a scalable, reliable, and easy-to-adopt solution to offer their customers. By digitizing the queuing process, we not only improve efficiency for organizations but also open new growth opportunities for our reseller and integrator ecosystem."

The Queue Management System was recently revealed at InfoComm 2025 in Mumbai, where it drew significant interest from AV integrators, IT service providers, and enterprise clients.

With its introduction of its Queue Management System, Wilyer is expanding its Enterprise SaaS products without giving up its bootstrapped and profitable path. Through the integration of real-world workflows and display technology, the company is poised to become a go-to partner for enterprises, AV integrators, and channel partners that demand scalable and future-proofed solutions.

