BPCL retail outlets will act as EV hubs to purchase, test ride, and experience electric scooters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has announced a partnership with Bounce Infinity, a made-in-India electric scooter manufacturer.

According to a press release, this collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across India through the establishment of innovative "eDrive stores" at select BPCL retail outlets.

The introduction of BPCL's "eDrive stores" marks a major milestone in making EVs more accessible and popular among Indian consumers.

These multi-brand hubs will be strategically located at BPCL fuel stations, offering a convenient and direct way for customers to purchase electric two-wheelers.

Pardeep Goyal, Business Head of Retail at BPCL, emphasised the importance of this initiative in the company's broader strategy for sustainable growth.

He stated, "At BPCL, we are continually advancing our services to support the nation's sustainability goals. Partnering with Bounce Infinity is an integral part of our strategy to transform our fuel stations into versatile energy hubs that cater to the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to environmental sustainability."

This partnership leverages BPCL's extensive network to transform selected fuel stations into EV hubs where consumers can purchase, test ride, and experience Bounce Infinity's range of electric scooters.

The eDrive stores will be operated either by Bounce Infinity or through BPCL's dealer network, ensuring a seamless and high-quality customer experience.

Each eDrive store will also feature charging points, making it convenient for customers to charge their vehicles on-site, further promoting the use of electric scooters.

Vivekananda Hallekare, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

"This partnership strengthens our goal of sustainable mobility solutions. Bounce Infinity will now leverage BPCL's extensive retail network to offer consumers convenient access to our innovative range of electric two-wheelers. The flexible operation model of eDrive stores ensures consistent adherence to the highest quality standards and operational efficiency across all locations", he said.

Bounce Infinity will offer comprehensive support to BPCL's dealers, including marketing assistance, inventory management, and training.

This will ensure a consistent supply of products and enhance customer satisfaction at all eDrive stores.

By placing eDrive stores at BPCL's extensive network of retail outlets, the partnership aims to target the large base of petrol two-wheeler owners who visit BPCL stations for refueling.

This presents a unique opportunity to encourage these customers to transition to electric vehicles seamlessly.

