Brainiac IP Solutions honoured as "Best Patents and Trademark Services Provider of the Year" at Asia's Business Leadership Awards 2023

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Brainiac IP Solutions, a leading Intellectual Property Right firm, has been honoured at the prestigious "Asia's Business Leadership Awards 2023" in the Business Leadership category as "The Best Patents and Trademark Services Provider of the Year."

The awards were created to honor excellence in the business and service sectors, recognizing companies that display exceptional commitment and innovative practices.

Organized by The Universal Media, the award ceremony occurred in New Delhi on May 27. Esteemed actor and politician Smt. Jaya Prada Ji presented the award to Brainiac IP Solutions, praising the company's remarkable contributions to the field.

"Having been at the forefront of the Intellectual Property Rights industry for over 12 years, Brainiac IP Solutions is immensely honored to receive this recognition as the Best Patents and Trademark Services Provider," expressed by Suneet Sabale, Founder and CEO of Brainiac IP Solutions. "This award serves as a testament to our dedication in assisting entrepreneurs and inventors worldwide by developing robust strategies surrounding Patents and IPRs."

Brainiac IP Solutions earned this distinction due to its unwavering commitment to impartial guidance, cost-effectiveness, and transparent business practices across all its operations. As the company continues to expand its services, this recognition reinforces its position as a leader in the Intellectual Property Rights industry.

Renowned in India, the United States, Europe, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Brainiac IP Solutions has become a trusted name in the Intellectual Property Rights domain. The company's team of skilled and experienced professionals possess extensive knowledge and expertise to meet both technical and legal requirements.

Brainiac IP Solutions takes great pride in its ongoing support for startups, MSMEs, and inventors. By offering guidance and mentorship, the company helps these entities establish their unique business USPs through Intellectual Property Rights. The company remains dedicated to providing exceptional guidance, cost-effective solutions, and transparent practices to its clients worldwide."

