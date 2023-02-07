Breast Oncology Workshop and Conference 2023 concludes successfully

The International School of Oncoplastic Surgery (ISOS) in association with BreastGlobal, Jehangir Hospital, and the University of East Anglia, UK recently concluded the highly successful Breast Oncology Workshop and Conference 2023. Held from 3rd-5th February 2023 at Corinthians Resort, Pune, the conference attracted leading national and international faculty who discussed the latest advances in partial and total breast reconstruction, multidisciplinary tumour board, hereditary breast cancer management, surgical case presentations and video demonstrations. Over 200 distinguished Breast Oncoplastic Surgeons from Australia, Egypt, Europe, England and various cities of India attended the Breast Oncology Workshop and Conference 2023.

On World Cancer Day, 4th February, the conference marked a commemoration with the convocation ceremony for the Master's students who successfully completed their MS in Oncoplastic degree. The students were felicitated by Prof. Jerome Periera, Professor of Surgery & Programme Director for Specialist Mastership Programmes in Surgery at the University of East Anglia, UK and Dr C.B Koppiker, Honorary Associate Professor, University of East Anglia, UK.

The event also saw the launch of Amazon's best-seller "Genetic Testing: A Game Changer in Breast Cancer Management" by Laleh Busheri, in front of patient-centric dignitaries and graced by several patients and eminent members of the community.

The 3-day hybrid conference provided a unique opportunity for attendees to participate in interactive roundtable discussions and learn from experts in the field about the latest research and advances in breast cancer management and reconstruction. The conference offered continuing medical education (CME) credits and a platform for attendees to network with colleagues from around the world.

"In 2017, ISOS in association with the University of East Anglia, UK and Prof. Jerome Periera initiated the first Masters in Breast Oncoplasty Program in the country. Three batches of young surgeons from India, Indonesia, Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, etc. have gained hands-on experience in Oncoplastic techniques through this program. Mastectomy, which is associated with severe sequelae and decreased cure rates, is still the preferred approach to breast cancer management in our country. Oncoplastic techniques not only make breast conservation possible with comparative oncological safety but also provide better cosmesis and thus improved quality of life. It is essential that we, as a country, train the new generation of oncoplastic breast surgeons and offer more breast conservation with aid of oncoplastic to our patients. With this training program I hope more surgeons are able to expand the indications of breast conservation through the utilization of oncoplastic techniques in their practice and inculcate the oncoplastic mindset' said Dr C.B. Koppiker, Director, Onco Sciences Department, Jehangir Hospital.

The Hybrid Breast Oncology Conference 2023 was a must-attend event for plastic surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare professionals involved in the care of patients with breast cancer.

Jehangir Hospital was established in 1946 and began as Jehangir Nursing Home. It became the city's first private hospital in Pune to upgrade and modernise the facility. Jehangir Hospital is one of the oldest and most respected names in Pune for providing quality healthcare services for over 78 years. The 350-bed hospital is NABH, NABL, and Nursing Excellence accredited with 9 Operation Theatres and a 24x7 Emergency Department. It is also a top-rated learning centre in Maharashtra for DNB programs in Emergency Medicine, Pathology, and Orthopaedic Surgery. Jehangir Hospital is committed to excellence in healthcare, medical education, and research, with a focus on predictive, preventive healthcare and well-being and fellowship programs in Gastro and Intensive care.

