BRICS CCI organized Energy Partnership Forum: For Sustainable Development

BRICS CCI hosted the BRICS Energy Partnership Forum, aimed at deliberating coherent and pragmatic solutions to the rising energy demand for India and realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat towards a brighter future. The Forum brought in industry professionals from varied backgrounds ranging from government, industry leaders to start-ups under one roof.

Ashwani Kumar IAS graced the event as the special guest. He spoke about the need to work with coherent and pragmatic solutions to the rising energy demand for India to realize the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" towards a brighter future.

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman BRICS CCI, stated "Renewable energy is expected to form 70 per cent of fresh capacity expansion expected over the next 5 years. This would help achieve India's commitment to increase renewable share in total generation to 40 per cent by fiscal 2030 from current 25 per cent as part of the Paris climate deal."

Ruhail Ranjan (Additional Director General & Head of Energy Vertical, BRICS CCI) reiterated that driving the agenda of all the BRICS nations forward, the BRICS CCI Energy Vertical primarily focuses on Renewables and works closely with the Government of India to prioritize policy reforms, mobilize investment, boost manufacturing, and promote sustainable development goals to achieve the ambitious RE target.

Evgeny Griva (Dy. Trade Commissioner, The Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India) stated that Cooperation is growing not only in supplies of oil and gas, but also in terms of growing interest among major Russian thermal, nuclear, and hydropower generating companies in establishment of cooperation with counterparts from BRICS countries.

Tang Zhishao (First Secretary, The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in India) stated that China is committed to sustainable energy development, and we look forward to stronger partnership with India and other BRICS countries,

Two one-of-kind panels of eminent Industry experts from across the sector graced the event, both moderated by Surya Jeedigunta (Convenor, Energy Vertical, BRICS CCI). The first panel comprised of Abhishek Ranjan (Renewable Sector Professional), Vikas Mathur (Country Manager, 3E), Prashant Choubey (President - BD & HR, Avaada Group), Amit Singla (Vice President, Ecoppia), Nitesh Nath (Head - Projects, Procurement, Land & PMO, Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd), S. N. Tripathi (Executive Director, NTPC Ltd.)

The second panel included Suneet Arora (DGM - Strategy, Azure Power), Arijit Mitra (Deputy General Manager, LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd.), Goutam Samanta (Head PV Technology, Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd), Venugopal Mothkoor (Senior Specialist, Niti Aayog).

The power-packed event had an audience including diplomats, Energy Sector professionals and young Renewable startup founder who congratulated BRICS CCI for being at the forefront for promoting Renewables and Sustainability.

The event was co-powered by LONGi Solar Technology, Hero Future Energies, Sunkind Energy, Suntuity REI, in association with Mercom India and TV BRICS, and Media Partner ET Energy World; came to a phenomenal conclusion with a Vote of Thanks by Hanish Gupta, Member, Steering Committee, BRICS CCI Energy Vertical.

