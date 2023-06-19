BSES plans to roll out smart metering project in September 2023

New Delhi [India], June 19 : BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are set to undergo a remarkable digital transformation with the phased implementation of their ambitious smart meter project.

The tendering process for the Smart Meter Project is currently underway and is slated to be finalised by July 2023, BSES said in a release on Monday.

BSES plans to commence implementation from September 2023, with a target to complete the deployment of 5 million pre-paid or postpaid smart meters by the financial year 2024-25.

"One of the primary goals of the BSES smart meter project is to deliver a more efficient and cost-effective system for its 5 million consumers. Recent tenders in various utilities, including Bihar and BEST Mumbai, have revealed per-node lifecycle costs ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 11,500. With its larger requirements and scale of operation, BSES aims to make this investment highly cost-effective," its release said.

The estimated investment for this project is expected to range between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and the Delhi NCT government, with a shareholding ratio of 51:49.

These power distribution companies ensure reliable power supply to 5 million consumers and 20 million residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor