Building India’s Digital Backbone: Capacit’e Infraprojects and the Rise of Next-Gen Data Centres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14:India's increased dependence on digital tools across business, governance, and consumer services has led to a sharp rise in data volumes. As organisations move core functions to the cloud and expand AI-driven operations, demand for efficient data storage and computing infrastructure continues to grow. The requirement is no longer limited to capacity but extends to energy efficiency, security, and scalability.

India currently has 977 MW of installed data centre capacity across its top seven cities, according to Cushman & Wakefield. With 1.03 GW under construction and another 1.29 GW in the pipeline, capacity is projected to reach 3.29 GW by 2028.

Internet Growth Driving Data Centre Expansion

As of early 2024, India had 751.5 million internet users, with mobile data consumption contributing a major share. This increase has highlighted the gap in backend infrastructure, leading to a stronger push for regional data hubs. With the increasing use of OTT platforms, cloud-based enterprise software, and digital public services, demand continues to rise. India also has the world's largest pool of 5G users, further accelerating the need for robust digital infrastructure and localized data centers.

Government Incentives and Policy Support

Policy-level support has created a viable environment for investment. The Data Centre Incentivization Scheme (DCIS) proposes both fiscal and non-fiscal benefits for companies using Indian-made servers, storage systems, cooling equipment, and network gear. The government also plans to develop four Data Centre Economic Zones (DCEZs), offering streamlined approvals and infrastructure access.

These initiatives have reduced entry barriers and encouraged both private and public sector investments. The Government of Maharashtra has introduced a comprehensive Data Centre Policy, recognising the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as the hub for most of India’s data centres. Other states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have also rolled out state-specific policies, providing incentives and infrastructure support to attract data centre investments and build digital capacity at the regional level.

Capacit'e Infraprojects' Role in Data Centre Construction

Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited has taken on projects that meet the technical demands of today's data centre clients. The company is currently building 13 data centres for BSNL across India, covering 5.5 lakh sq. ft. The scale and technical complexity of the project demonstrate Capacit'e's capacity to handle specialised infrastructure.

The project includes advanced electrical systems, HVAC, and security design tailored to BSNL's requirements. Each site has been planned to meet regional demand while staying aligned with future scalability and energy goals.

Approach to Project Execution

Capacit'e uses real-time monitoring systems to track project progress against cost and time targets. Each project includes clauses to manage price escalation, especially for core materials like steel and cement. This has helped reduce delays and avoid cost overruns.

The company's logistics planning and site-level coordination allow quick response to design or execution changes. Energy Use and Sustainability Data centres consume significant power, and AI integration has further raised energy and cooling demands. With India's power capacity projected to reach 860 GW by 2030—61% from renewables—Capacit'e aligns project planning with available energy sources, adopting green energy wherever possible.

Diversified Project Portfolio

Capacit'e includes hospitals, data centres, and industrial buildings. Public projects are typically full EPC, covering structure, MEP, and finishing, while private contracts are often relationship-based and structure-focused. Regardless of scope, Capacit'e centres its delivery on structural quality and on-time execution.

Capacit'e aims to grow selectively across infrastructure sectors, focusing on sustainable returns. Healthcare, data centres, and commercial manufacturing are key areas of continued demand.

The BSNL data centre project showcases Capacit'e's strength in digital infrastructure. As state-level demand rises, the company targets high-volume, technically complex projects while maintaining timelines and budget control.

