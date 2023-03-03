Building the New Decathlon for Pets: How Two Animal Lovers Took Their Love for Animals to the Next Level

From passion to purpose

New Delhi (India), March 3: Coming from a simple middle-class background, Manjunath always wished to have a pet dog as his companion. But he could not make it happen because of the space crunch and affordability.

Then, like many other Indians, he too went abroad to New Zealand to make a life for himself. Once he built a successful company & scaled it across New Zealand, he decided to come back to his homeland.

And that’s when he started working towards fulfilling his wish of having a pet. Hoping for one, he eventually built a farmhouse for 25+ dogs.

Manjunath truly built a dog paradise on his farmland. There is never a dull moment there, with happy, excited dogs running all around the sprawling land. This was when he realised the food, supplements, and other needs of the dogs can be expensive, but it shouldn’t be. And he decided to do something about it.

“The sad truth is, sometimes people abandon their pets because it’s prohibitively expensive. I have adopted and homed several such dogs. It doesn’t have to be this way; my aim is to change that. Our goal is to truly revolutionize this space. We are focused on bringing affordable products while providing a wide variety of products for all the breeds without compromising on quality.”, says Manjunath Reddy, Founder of Pet Warehouse.

Gautham Reddy has been an ardent pet lover and an entrepreneur in the pet industry for the last 8 years. And thus, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge & experience. He believed in the same vision as Manjunath and teamed up with him to build Pet Warehouse. His expertise has brought immense value to the operations, logistics and scaling of the overall business.

“It is very simple: People want pets, and they want to pamper them. And not everyone can afford this, but they deserve to. We are here to solve this problem. We want to become the household brand where pet parents can buy a variety of products at affordable rates. That’s why we like to think of Pet Warehouse as the Decathlon for pets”, says Gautham.

How a casual conversation at Farm turned into an Investment in the Warehouse

Anil Reddy, the founder of one of India’s best design studios – Lollypop Design Studio – is a design maven who scaled the studio across India and internationally.

As a child, Anil fostered stray dogs at his little house in Bangalore and is a true believer that pets deserve love and care. To see how Manju has built a dog’s paradise, he visited the farm & fell in love with it.

And a casual conversation turned into a pitch, and Manjunath made a passionate case of what he is hoping to solve. Anil believed in Manjunath and Gautham’s vision and abilities, so he agreed to invest!

Anil has now come on board as an investor and a mentor in Pet Warehouse. He has brought in industry leaders Clement Terrence as the Creative Director and Rahul Mulani as the Technical Director. Essentially, the entire founding team is composed of pet lovers who are also experienced, entrepreneurs.

Why did you choose the name Pet Warehouse?

“When you think of us, we want you to picture a Decathlon-type of company. They’re the go-to store for anything related to sports and fitness. They have something to offer to every type of customer at a significantly lower cost. We operate on a similar kind of model, hence the ‘Warehouse’ in our name. We have cracked the code on bringing you great quality products at prices within your means, and there’s an abundance of options to select from.”

What are some goals you hope to accomplish?

“We are here to offer budget-friendly pet food, supplements, and grooming services. Our goal is to be the go-to destination for pet parents for all their needs, be it food, grooming, accessories, or even meeting your fur baby’s next playdate!”

What makes Pet Warehouse different from the various other brands out there?

“Of course, there are multiple brands in the pet market today. What really sets us apart is our focus on three fundamentals:

Affordability – Our customers get the most value for their money.

Quality – We prioritize your pets just as much as you do and refuse to compromise on quality.

Variety – We have a wide variety of products for customers to choose from for their pets.”

Currently, Pet Warehouse has 3 stores in Bengaluru – IndiraNagar, Jayanagar, and Thanisandra. And a big warehouse in Indiranagar for their stocks. Their product range includes everything you need, from bringing home your puppy (or kitten or bird), catering to all their dietary and health requirements, to toys and accessories. You can also shop their collection now on https://petwarehouse.shop/, which delivers in Bengaluru.

What’s next in store?

We’re on track to launch more stores in Bengaluru and scale them pan-India. The web store will also expand into delivering across India soon; follow us to get an update.

We will also be launching our in-house brand, which will offer a variety of dog food, toys and accessories.”

For more information or to shop from our store, check us out on https://petwarehouse.shop/

Visit us in person and bring your pets too!

