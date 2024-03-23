"Business Excellence Awards 2024" presented at grand ceremony in Nashik

PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Leading market research organisation, Reseal.in, presented the prestigious "Business Excellence Awards 2024" to prominent entrepreneurs, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to their various domains. The awards were presented at a grand ceremony organised in the holy city of Nashik on March 18.

Reseal.in received more than 13,000 nominations from all across Maharashtra for the awards. Noted Marathi film actress and entrepreneur Sonali Kulkarni was the chief guest at the award ceremony and presented the awards.

in her address, Ms Kulkarni said, "It is my honour to present these awards to all the deserving winners. This awards ceremony is a great platform to recognise the efforts of various individuals who are making immense contribution to the country's growth."

Sudhir Pathade, Founder and CEO of Reseal.in, extended a heartfelt welcome to the participants and lauded the efforts of the award winners.

"At Reseal.in, we are committed to recognising businesses from the SME sector and help them get in the spotlight. We take this opportunity to congratulate all the award recipients and thank everyone for their support," Pathade said.

Pathade's vision of presenting the Business Excellence Awards to noted entrepreneurs is to strengthen the economic foundation of Maharashtra and the country. The awards not only recognise entrepreneurs but also provide a platform to showcase their innovative ideas before the world.

Joy and pride radiated from the faces of the winners upon receiving the awards. They expressed heartfelt gratitude towards reseal.in for its unique approach to honouring entrepreneurs. They commended the entire team of Reseal.in for taking pride in their achievements and rewarding entrepreneurial achievements. The award winners further acknowledged that receiving the "Business Excellence Awards" comes with an increased sense of responsibility to continue excelling in their fields.

The winning categories and winners of the Business Excellence Awards 2024 include:

- One of The Leading IT Training Institute & Software Development Company in Maharashtra - SOFTTRONIX

- One of The Leading Competitive Exam Coaching Institute in Nashik - Shourya Career Acdamey (Sanjay Aher)

- Best Social Activist of The Year - Children's Heart Foundation (Sandeep Singh)

- One of The Leading Animal Feed Product Supplier Company in Maharashtra - Grass India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

- Most Renowned Abacus Manufacturer in Maharashtra - Raise Abacus Academy

- Best Makeup Artist & Academy in Mumbai - Asmita Gharat Makeup and Hair Academy

- Best Share Market Trainer & Trader in Nashik - Stock Bharat (Prashant Jadhav)

- World's First Ganesha Museum in Maharashtra - Nand Ganpati Sangrahalay, Chikhaldhara

- One of The Leading Credit Co-operative Society in Nagpur - Sundaram Multy Credit Bank ltd

- One of The Leading Fire, Safety Management, I.T.I & Paramedical College in Pune - VISHWANATH COLLEGE PUNE

- One of The Leading Spices Manufacturing Company in Solapur - Radhika Agro & Dairy Farm

- One of The Leading Seeds Trading Company in Raigad - Atharva Prasanna Butala

- One of The Leading Labor & Manpower Supplier Company in Ahmednagar - SRT CONTRACTORS

- Most Creative Printing & Advertising Services Provider Company in Pune - Smaran Advertising and Printing LLP

- Best Makeup Artist in Pimpalgaon (Nashik) - Creation Makeup Studio

- The Best Financial Services Provider Company in Amravati - Shree Sai Financial Services

- Creative Marketing Agency of The Year 2024 - Digital Beard Enterprises

- Most Popular English Speaking & Personality Development Coaching Institute in Nagpur

- Thakur's English Speaking and Personality Development

- Most Popular Dairy Store in Shirur (Pune) - Akshay Dairy

- Best Abacus Coaching Institute in Pune - INSPIRE ABACUS ACADEMY, PUNE

- One of The Leading ASKK Sanitary Napkin Brand in Maharashtra - ASKK International Group of Company

- Best Tours & Travels Company in Vidharbha (Akola) - Shree Renuka Tours and Travels

- One of The Best Language Coaching Institute & Corporate Training Provider in Maharashtra - Royal Academy - Sagar Vijay Sonar

- One of The Leading Travels Agency in Mumbai - VARADA'S HOLIDAY (Prajakta Kedar)

- Best Astrologer of The Year 2024 - SuAstro Consultation Service (Dr Sushil Girhe)

- Most Renowned Imitation Jewellery Brand in Maharashtra - Dhanashree Art Jewels (Dhanashree Parab)

- Most Renowned Paper Product Manufacturer Company in Solapur - VEERRATNA ENTERPRISES

- Best Garbhsanskar & Yoga Instructor of The Year - Sattva Yoga and GarbhSanskar classes

- Most Trusted Share Market Coaching Institute in Ahmednagar - Infinity Share Market Institute (Kavita Kotkar)

- Best Upcoming Preschool Chain in Pune - ABBEY'S ACADEMIA

- Best Palmist of The Year - Brihaspati Hastarekha Solutions

- Best Social Activist of The Year - CA. Ramesh Nagar

- Most Trusted Automobile Service Station in Ahmednagar - Sai Motors (Sachin Gaware)

- Best Online Abacus Coaching Institute in Maharashtra - Dyanprabodhini G champ Abacus

- One of The Leading Real Estate Company in Nagpur - Sainand Realities

- Most Trusted Leadership Skill Development Centre in Maharashtra - Smartpacey Group of Institute

- Most Renowned Milking Machine Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra - R K ENTERPRISES COMPANY

- Best Tarot Card Reader & Spiritual Healer in Thane - Ethereal Aura

- Best Coaching Institute for JEE & NEET in Maharashtra - JSK Institute

- Most Renowned VFX & Animation Coaching Institute in Pune - JRP Creators LLP

- Best Medical Guidance Consultant Centre in Nashik - Leelamadhav Medical Guidance Centre

- Most Renowned Real Estate Company in Nagpur - Shree Mahalaxmi Reality

- Best Cake Store Pune - Celebrations: The Cake Shop

- Best Makeup Artist of The Year - The Royal Beauty

- One of The Leading Handcraft Product Brand in Maharashtra - Abhimani Collection

- One of The Leading Contractor Coaching & Mentoring Institute in Maharashtra - Construction Sector Research and Development Foundation

- One of The Leading Energy Management Solution Services Provider Company in Pune - Shree Godse Enterprises

- Most Comfortable Travel Solution Services Provider Company in Maharashtra - Aurangabad Star Cabs, Holidays & Car Rental

- Best Veg Restaurant in Pune - Crazanto Pure Veg & Fine Dine

- One of The Leading Building Material Supplier Company in Nashik - Pratik Sampat Porje

- Best Career Consultant & Motivational Speaker of The Year - Hiren Pasad's International Career & Study CounseIing Centre

- Best Customized Clothing Brand in Baramati - Mens Wear

- Best Organic Fertilizer & Pesticides Supplier in Nashik - SantaKrupa Krushi Seva Kendra

- Most Trusted Grains Trading Company in Amravati - Shri Gurudev Treding Company

- Best Agriculture Services Provider in Dhule - Bhagwati Agro Sales

- One of The Leading Media & Advertising Company in Pune - Design Fanda Advertising Agency

- One of The Best Educational Institute in Nagpur - Vidya Sadhana Convent, High School & Jr. College

- Most Trusted Direct Selling Company in Maharashtra - GrowFact Bussiness Community Pvt. Ltd.

- One of The Leading Poultry Equipment Manufacturing Company in Nashik - EC POULTRY CARE & SERVICES

- One of The Leading Fire & Safety Equipment Trading Company in Nashik - JP Enterprises

- Leading Abacus Franchise Provider in India - Smaartus Education Pvt Ltd.

- Most Trusted Educational Institute in Yevatmal District - Markandeya Public School & Jr College

- Best Fashion Designer of The Year - GLAMOUR FASHION ACADEMY

- Most Trusted Elevators Work Solution Services Provider Company in Pune - EDGE ELEVATORS

- One of The Best Gaushala & Organic Dairy Farm in Nandurbar - Ramanbaug Gir Gaushala

- One of The Best Interior Designer & Decorator in Pune - PADMAJA INTERIORS AND DECORATORS

- Most Renowned Air Compressor Manufacturing Company in Pune - Tirupati Air Intelligence Private Limited

- One of The Best Manufacturing & Designing of HVAC System/Products Company in Pune - Breezeair Technology

- Most Trusted Numerologist & Astrologer in Nagpur - Pratiksha Landage

- Most Popular Rental Dresses Store in Thane - Rental Dresses Shop (Vaibhav Salve)

- Best Women Clothing Collection in Mumbai - Sunayana Bhosale Collection

- Most Trusted Wealth Management Consultant in Maharashtra - Rohini Pathak

- Best Makeup & Mehndi Artist in Karad (Satara) - Rebeca Makeup & Mehandi studio (Salon)

- Best Computer & CCTV Services Provider Company in Latur - A K Computer & Services

- Most Popular Construction Company in Dhule - Sandeep Infrastructure

- Best Tarot Card Reader & Spiritual Healer in Pune - Candlez Crystalz & Magik (Aditii Parnaik Sharma)

- Best Career Counsellor in Pune - Ace Your Career (Kiranmayi Sripada)

- One of The Leading Fabrication Work Solution Services Provider Company in Mumbai - AAI EKVEERA ENTERPRISES FABRICATION

- Most Renowned Real Estate Company in Beed - A.V. Todivale Construction (Vaijayanti Anand Takalkar)

- Best Photographer of The Year - Rushikesh Photography

- One of The Leading Organic Hair & Skin Care Product Manufacturer in Nashik - Mk Herb's

- Best Bhel Brand in Kolhapur - Gajanan Ramchandra Desai (Shri Bhel Bhandar)

- Best Cloth Store in Ch. Sambhaji Nagar - Sona Cloth (Raviraj Mundhe)

- Most Renowned Education Consultant & Online College in Maharashtra - Kasat Group of Companies

- Best Tax Consultant in Sangli - MKK Consultancy

- One of The Best Tissue Paper Manufacturing Company in Solapur - SD Manufacturing Company Solapur Pvt Ltd

- One of The Leading Engineer & Developer in Beed - ARB ENGINEERS AND DEVELOPERS

- One of The Leading Pest Control Services Provider Company in Nashik - HORIZON PEST CONTROL

- Best Hair Studio in Pune - Dinesh Bhaskar Wagh (Style World Professional Hair Studio)

- Best Yoga, Aerobics, Zumba Instructor & Trainer in Pune - Ashwini Rahul Hapse (Ashu Fitness Studio)

- Most Trusted Network Marketing Company in Maharashtra - VONDESIRE SERVICES PVT LTD (Von Group)

- Most Renowned Luxurious Car & Helicopter Services Provider Company in Pune - BALAJI LUXURIUS CARS & HELICOPTER SERVICE

- Most Renowned Manufacturer of Pharmaceutical & Chemical Process Equipment - DRYFILT TECHNOLOGIES

- One of The Leading Multiple Business Venture in Pune - Shri Samarth Group (Shambhu Kotale)

- Emerging Women Entrepreneur of The Year - Midorbit Bizhub Pvt Ltd

- Best Numerologists & Vastu Consultant in Sangli - Acharya Prabhat Desai

- One of The Leading Modern Home Craft Designing Company in Maharashtra - MODERN CRAFT HOMES (A Project Managed by Modernglobe Engineering and Services)

- One of The Leading Mulching Paper Manufacturer Company in Nashik - Shri Ganesh Agro Plast

- One of The Leading Business Venture in Kolhapur - Shri Mahalaxmi Business Group

- Most Renowned IT Services Provider Company in Maharashtra - Codestrela Technologies Pvt Ltd

- Best Civil Contractor in Nashik - Swarajya Constructions

- Best Namkeen Trader in Ch. Sambhaji Nagar - Bajarang Traders

- Best Social Activist of The Year - Nirmaya Paralysis Center

- Best Makeup Artist & Academy in Mumbai - Sonale Jaykaar Academy

- One of The Leading Kitchen & Furniture Manufacturing Company in Nashik - Best Kitchenette

- One of The Leading Financial Services Provider Company in Maharashtra - Classicbridge Money Solutions Private Limited

- One of The Leading Building Material Supplier Company in Ahmednagar - Appa Traders

- Best Frozen Food Brand in Mumbai - Aggabai Modak King (Pooja G Bodke)

- Excellence Contribution Towards Entrepreneurs Development - Entrepreneurs Development and Business Institute

- One of The Leading Spices Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra - Shri Mahalaxmi Agro Foods

- Best Online & Government Services Provider in Niphad - Nilesh Keshavarav Jahagirdar

- Best Electrical Appliances Supplier in Solapur - Samarth Construction / Samarth Trade link

- Best Abacus Institute in Maharashtra - Wonder Abacus

- One of The Best Paint Supplier in Nashik - Paradise Enterprise

- One of The Best Box Manufacturing Compnay in Nashik - AV PACKAGING INDUSTRY

- Best Fashion Designer of The Year - Shridevi Mahesh Shere

- Best Interior Designers & Industrial Turn Key Contractor in Nashik - Shankh Swapna Interiors

- One of The Best Pre-School & Abacus Academy in Pune - Shri Swami Samarth Wellness & Education

- Best Documentary Filmmaker & Best Advertising Company - SB Production Pvt. Ltd

