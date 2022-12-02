Business Mint hosted a momentous Nationwide Awards Event in New Delhi on the 20th of November 2022

The Business Mint organized 37th Nation Wide Awards for the first time in New Delhi at Holiday Inn IHG Hotel on 20th November 2022. Business Mint, The Market Research Company was founded by Vinay Kanth Korapati. The event had a remarkable turnover of 300 delegates and 100 participants.

The event made waves and created quite a buzz. Nominations poured in from major industries like HealthCare, Real Estate, Hospitality, Fintech, IT, Design & Architecture, Marketing, E-Commerce, Education and more.

The event was graced by eminent, distinguished and Honourable guests comprising of IAS Officers, CEOs of Companies, and Other notable Government Officials.

Here is a mention of a few of the prominent guests at this event.

Amitabh Verma, Retired IAS officer positioned for 37 Years both in central and Bihar Government, Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director - MSME Business Forum India, Siby Varghese, OFB Fintech - Founder & CEO, H.E Anastasia Mohylova Mrs Universe

The event highlighted the range, this award nourishes abilities and provides a large platform for exploring networking opportunities that help to stabilise, stimulate the growth of economic entrepreneurship, etc. that add a significant portion to our nation's GDP. We are constantly motivated, acknowledged, and encouraged by Business Mint.

Another extraordinary and successful event conducted by Business Mint.

List of winners:

MD Kashif-Best Emerging Power Lifting Coach of the Year-2022, Ghaziabad

OFB Fintech-Best Emerging Broker Technology Provider of the Year-2022

SAJID ASSOCIATES (Architects & Engineers)-Most Promising Architectural Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Warangal

Venus Educational Trust-Most Prominent NGO of the Year-2022, Uttar Pradesh in Skill Development Category

Piyush Singh, CEO-Jahnvi Enterprises & Luxedoro-Most Promising Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, New Delhi in Sterling Products Category

Credgenics-Most Innovative Technology Platform for Debt Collections-2022

Sunrise Finserve Pvt Ltd-Best Retail Loan Advisory Company of the Year-2022, Mumbai

iGhar Automation-Best Emerging Home Automation Company of the Year-2022, Noida

TopPropMart-Real Estate Tech Startup of the Year-2022

Orangestar Logistics Pvt Ltd-Most Prominent Logistics Company of the YeaR-2022, New Delhi

Aimfill International-Most Promising Aviation School Of The Year-2022, Bengaluru

Link Holidays-Most Prominent Travel Company of the Year-2022, Hyderabad

FUTURE LED LIGHTS-Most Promising Company of the Year-2022, New Delhi in Lighting Solutions Category

Dr Ankit Singhal, Pulmonologist-Best Young Dynamic Chest Physician of the Year 2022, Delhi

Videshi- Studio by Abhishek Gandhi-Most Promising Men's Clothing Studio of the Year-2022, New Delhi

Victora Lifts Pvt Ltd-Best Emerging Startup of the Year-2022, in Elevator Category

Kumar and Associates-Most Innovative Company for Container Homes-2022, Delhi

Mas Callnet India Private Limited-Most Promising Business Process Management Company of the Year-2022

Decor & Fabricage-Most Prominent Company Of The Year-2022, Gurgaon in Stainless Steel Cladding & Fabrication Category

The Royal Imperial Feast-Best Emerging Wedding Venue of the Year-2022, New Delhi

BUYBUY TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD-Most Innovative Company of the Year-2022, Noida in Online Grocery Category

Alpha Marketing Solutions-Best Emerging Marketing Company of the Year 2022, Hyderabad

Rohit Seth - Partner, Seth Trading Company-Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year-2022, in Fragrance Category

Parul Chaudhri, Founder-Humans Of Animal Land-Most Prominent Pet Psychic & Animal Healer of the Year-2022, Noida

KidsChaupal-Best Emerging Phygital Learning Platform of the Year-2022

Devendra Vishal Jaiswal, Co-Founder - KidsChaupal-Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Delhi in Edtech Category

Dr Vikas Kumar Singh-Most Prominent Global Marketing Strategist of the Year - 2022, Delhi

Evanico-Best Emerging Startup Of the Year-2022, New Delhi in Personal Beauty Care Category

Snaps & Shots Production-Outstanding Wedding Photography & Videography Company of the Year - 2022, Gurugram

BIENE Technology Pvt Ltd-Best Emerging Influencer & Content Marketing Company of the Year-2022, Noida

CherryStone Mattress-Best Emerging Mattresses Brand of the Year-2022

Momo Nation Cafe-Fast Food Chain of the Year-2022

UDAI Working Together Works-Most Prominent Special School of the Year-2022, New Delhi

Skoodos-Most Promising Schools Aggregator of the Year-2022, India

Jayaraj.V.Thoppil-Most Prominent Author of the Year-2022, Haryana

Moglix Business-Most Prominent B2B Commerce Company of the Year - 2022

Ajay Setia-Founder and CEO, Invincible-Most Prominent Fintech Leader Of The Year-2022, Gurgaon

Tanu Vatsa-Most Prominent Mental Health and Life Coach of the Year-2022, Delhi

Prateek Vats (Drip)-Best Emerging DJ & Music Producer of the Year-2022, Dehra Dun

Bandana and Rajeeb Lochan Panda-Most Prominent Couple Social Media Influencers of the Year-2022, Odisha

Ceremony Secrets-Most Prominent Company Of The Year-2022, Gurgaon in Weddings & Social Events Category

Consent Elevators Private Limited-Emerging Brand Of The Year-2022, in Elevator Industry Category

Tehseen Zaidi, Head | Communications - Syngenta India Pvt Ltd-Most Inspiring Communication Professional of the Year - 2022, Delhi

Sourav Priyadarshi, General Manager | Marketing & Sales - JindalX & AuctionIT-Most Innovative Marketing Professional of the Year - 2022, Gurugram

Dr Aruna Kalra - Gynaecologist & Obstetrician-Most Prominent Women Laparoscopic Surgeon of the Year - 2022, Gurgaon

The Brand Stories-Most Prominent Branding Agency Of The Year-2022, Delhi.

Ritu Tandon - Founder & CEO, Shivoham Unlocking Potentials-Most Prominent Empowerment Coach of the Year-2022, Delhi.

Maryaada - India's Community App-Best Emerging Innovative Idea of the Year-2022, Social Community App Category

FairStreet Sports-Best Emerging Sports Promotion & Management Company of the Year-2022, Noida

DEMIURGIC- Most Credible Interior Design & Architecture Company of the Year - 2022, New Delhi

Bata India Limited-Most Prominent Company of the Year - 2022 in Footwear Retailer Category

Bata India Limited-Most Prominent Company of the Year - 2022, Digital Gift Card & Loyalty Program Category

Jaya Prasad, Founder-19dots -Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year-2022, Gurugram in Communication & Content Category

Shahana Khan-Most Prominent Marketing and Product Enhancer Specialist of the Year-2022, Mumbai

Aashish Aggarwal - Co-Founder, Globvest Pvt Ltd-Most Prominent Entrepreneur Of The Year - 2022, Gurgaon in WealthTech Category

Abhishek Singh, Executive Director - RouteToMarket Media India Pvt Ltd-Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Market Expansion Services Category

Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Kaushik, Director - Centre of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, GD Goenka University - Most Inspiring Educator of the Year - 2022, Gurgaon in Innovation & Entrepreneurship Category

Dr Gautam Lloomba (PhD)-Architect & Vastu Consultant-Most Eminent Interior Designer & Vastu Advisor of the Year - 2022, Delhi

Live Solution Wale Private Limited-Most Prominent Company for Audio Video Solution Provider - 2022, Delhi in Education Category

GLOBEAM RADIANT PVT LTD-Most Promising LED Torch Manufacturers of the Year - 2022.

ConQuerent Control Systems Pvt Ltd-Most Trusted Company for Electrical Substation Solutions - 2022, North Region

Dr Shobhit Gupta-Outstanding Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, Delhi in CX Category

Jenika Ventures LLP-Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year - 2022, Delhi

Little India Foundation-Most Prominent NGO of the Year 2022 working on Malnutrition of children in the underprivileged society and to End Hunger

Caught At Point-Best Emerging Platform for Sports Journalism - 2022

The Scholar-Best EdTech Company-2022, Data Science Certification Category

Mayur Arya - B2C/B2B E-Commerce Leader-Most Prominent Marketing Leader-2022, E-commerce Category

O'rive Organic Skincare-Best Emerging Organic Brand of the Year - 2022, Gurugram

Elite Elevators-Most Luxurious Home Elevator Brand of the year- 2022

RR Living-Fastest Growing Company of the Year - 2022, German Kitchen Designs Category

Adv. Manoj Yadav - Outstanding Industry Leader of the Year-2022, New Delhi in Business Registrations & Setup Category

G Tech Fire Engineers Private Limited-Most Promising Company for Fire System Solutions - 2022, Noida

Used Shoppie -Most Innovative Startup Idea - 2022, Refurbrished Mobile & Laptops Category

Ayush Pallav-Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2022, Delhi in SaaS Category

Slowburn Studios-Most Promising Brand Acceleration Studio of the Year - 2022, Gurugram

Rachanna Chadha, Artist & Educator-Most Promising Make-up Artist of the Year - 2022, Gurgaon

Matsyacare Pvt Ltd-Most Prominent Manufacturers of the Year - 2022, North India in Pharmaceutical and Animal Feed Category

Luv Dhingra-Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Delhi NCR in Hospitality Category

Nuform Social-Outstanding Digital Marketing Agency of the Year - 2022, Delhi - NCR

Rate Gain - Best CSR initiatives taken to End Hunger 2022

Dheeraj Gupta - Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2022, Delhi in Legal Solutions Category

The Chhaunk-Best Emerging Startup of the Year - 2022, Delhi - NCR in Cloud Kitchen Category

Tattvam The Soul Power-Most Prominent Holistic Health Practitioner of the Year - 2022, New Delhi

Deco-Arte by Amardeep Gulri-Most Innovative Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2022, New Delhi

ACE Kitchens & Wardrobes-Most Prominent Company of the Year - 2022, New Delhi in Kitchen & Wardrobe Category

Techies logistics-Outstanding Shipping & Logistics Company of the Year - 2022

Simran Rathore - Best Emerging Legal Expert of the Year - 2022, Delhi

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) - Most Promising Electronics Manufacturer of the Year - 2022

VARAHI by Tripadda - Best Emerging Holiday Services Company of the Year - 2022, Delhi

Delhi International Airport Ltd - Best Social Media Strategy - 2022

Leela Shankar Adhimulam - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Growth Hacking Category

Anand Goel, Founder - Quoeco | Sarvang Infotech India Ltd - Most Innovative Green Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022.

Ramky Estates & Farms Limited - Most Trusted Real Estate Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

M. Nanda Kishore, MD- Ramky Estates & Farms Limited - Real Estate Leader of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

The Zeeco - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, New Delhi in Skin & Body Care Products Category

Priyanka Acharya, Director - LaxmiGyaan - Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Mumbai in Financial Learning & Development Category

Nishka Ranjan, Managing Partner Engineer - NSIS - Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, New Delhi in Facility Management Category

CA Rahul Gupta, Owner - Rahul Virender Gupta & Co - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Delhi in Financial Solutions Category

