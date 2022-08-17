Business Mint is proud to announce Nationwide HealthCare Awards – 2022

New Delhi (India), August 17: Business Mint announced the renowned Nationwide HealthCare Awards – 2022 on August 16, 2022, to recognize and honour winners at various levels for exemplifying strength, innovation, expertise, and vision for the expansion of the healthcare industry. The Nationwide HealthCare Awards – 2022 were created to honour businesses and individuals for their achievements in the sector by developing new technologies that would better healthcare delivery’s overall performance and affordability. Over the years, the Nationwide Awards have established themselves as the industry standard for honouring contributions to healthcare in the nation based on the three assessment criteria of innovation, impact, sustainability, and scalability.

The awards program seeks to recognize hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organizations that have overcome obstacles and made a noteworthy difference in the lives of their patients, particularly amid the severe disruption brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic. The Nationwide HealthCare Awards 2022 was an enormous achievement in which more than 800 nominations came.

COVID-19 has harmed healthcare systems all around the world, but it has also encouraged many of them to rethink and adapt their patient care and personnel safety programs.

To honour those bright minds, Business Mint issued a list of Healthcare companies, Individuals, and non-profits organizations whose groups and missions brought home a success here: https://nationwideawards.org/award

List of “Nationwide HealthCare Awards – 2022” winner:

Mallareddy Narayana Hospital – Most Credible Multispecialty Hospital of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad. & Largest Hospital in North Hyderabad

Mankind Pharma – Most Innovative Chatbot of the Year – 2022, Doctor Channel Category

Doctors For A Cause – Most Prominent NGO of the Year – 2022, Focusing Healthcare

Lyceum – Most Prominent Pharmaceutical Company of the Year – 2022, Ahmedabad

Yashaayu Multispecialty Ayurveda and Panchakarma Center – Most Prominent Multi Speciality Ayurveda Clinic of the Year – 2022, Benguluru

SRI BALAJI WHOLISTIC CURE – Most Prominent Physiotherapy and Chiropractic Centre of the Year – 2022, Guntur

JK Speech & Hearing Centre® – Best Hearing Center – 2022, Hyderabad

Cupping & Hijama Wellness Clinic – Most Promising Hijama Clinic of the Year – 2022, Kolkata

Toothology Multispeciality Dental Clinic – Most Prominent Dental Clinic of the Year – 2022, Mumbai

Ferticare IVF Asist – Most Promising Fertility Center of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

Ritika’S Yoga Studio – Best Emerging Yoga Studio of the Year – 2022, Ahmedabad

City X Ray & Scan Clinic – Most Prominent Diagnostic Centre of the Year – 2022, Delhi

Elite Hair and Skin Studio – Most Prominent Hair Skin Clinic of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad

AFCare – Most Prominent Company of the Year – 2022, Mumbai in Healthcare Services Category

Special Awards

Dr.Lokendra Choudhary – Most Prominent Physiotherapist of the Year – 2022, Mandsaur Dr. Lasya Sai Sindhu, MBBS | MS – Most Prominent Neurotologist of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad Dr.Ishwari Bhirud (Care 32 Family Dental Care Center) – Most Advance Dental Service Provider (Rural Urban & Semi-Urban Area) – 2022, Mumbai Dr Chirag jyotiyana, Emergency Physician – Most Prominent Healthcare Professional in Ahmedabad – 2022, Emergency Physician Category Dr.Manan Mehta | MBBS, MD-Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy – Most Prominent Dermatologist of the Year – 2022, Gurgaon Dr. Umar Mushir, M.D Psychiatry M.B.B.S – Most Promising Psychiatrist of the Year – 2022, Lucknow Dr. Ankit Singhal, Pulmonologist – Most Promising Chest Physician of the Year – 2022, New Delhi Praggatti Rao, Consultant Psychologist & Mindset coach – Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Haryana in Life Coach & Psychologist Category Dr. Arvind Gahlot – Most Prominent Cardiothoracic Surgeon of the Year – 2022, Mumbai Dr. Ranjan Modi, Interventional Cardiologist – Most Promising Cardiologist of the Year – 2022, Delhi Jithu Jose, Ph.D – Most Promising Medical Tourism Leader of the Year – 2022 Dr. Vijay Kumar Kontham, MBBS | DNB – Most Prominent Oncologist of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad Dr. Jaya Pathak, Chief Dermatologist – Potenza wellness – Most Prominent Dermatologist of the Year – 2022, Gurugram Dr. Atluri Nagendra Kumar, B.D.S | M.D.S – Excellence in Quality Dental – 2022, Vijayawada Dr. N Sita Rama Krishna Rao M.A (Psy) | M.Sc(Psy) | M.Ed | M.Phil | Ph.D. – Most Promising Psychologist of the Year – 2022, Visakhapatnam Dr. Prashant Kothari, M.B.B.S | DNB (Cardiothoracic Surgery) – Most Prominent Cardiothoracic Surgeon of the Year – 2022, Jaipur Rahul Dubey, Head | Digital Marketing – Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd – Most Prominent Digital Healthcare Professional of the Year – 2022 Tarun Majumdar, Vice President | Sales & Marketing – Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd – Most Prominent Sales and Marketing Healthcare Industry Leader of the Year – 2022 Dr. Harsha Agarwal (Ph.D. Psychology, MITBCCT UK) – Most Promising Psycho-Oncologist of the Year – 2022, Delhi Subhojit Ghosh – Most Prominent Pharmaceutical Industry Expert of the Year – 2022, Product Management Category Dr.Vishwannath Hiremath, B.D.S | F.A.G.E | F.I.L.S | M.DS,(Ph.D) – Most Prominent Maxillofacial Surgeon and Implantologist of the Year 2022, Bengaluru Dr.Minal Chandra – Most Prominent Pain Physician of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad Dr. Pradeep Mathur, Chief Medical and Health Officer – Sanjeevani Kaya Shodhan Sansthan – Most Prominent Healthcare Professional of the Year – 2022, in Yoga & Naturopathy Category, Sonipat (Haryana) Dr.Sreekumar Appukuttannair, Director at Nutrigenomics Pvt Ltd. – Most Promising Functional Nutritional & Cellular Medicine Practitioner of the Year – 2022, Kerala Neha Lal – Most Prominent Healthcare Management Leader of the Year – 2022, Ahmedabad DR. Chandni Mehra Chauhan | MBBS | MD – Most Prominent Anesthesiologist of the Year – 2022, Haryana Dr.Alpa Savla | Dental Surgeon | Cosmetic Dentist | Child Dental Health Educator – Best Emerging Cosmetic Dentist of the Year – 2022, Mumbai Dr. Garima Sarawgi, M.B.B.S | MS | MCH – Most Prominent Surgical Oncologist of the Year – 2022, Bhubaneswar

Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder Business Mint complimented all of the awardees and remarked that they each showed excellence and embodied the highest standards of medical ethics and procedures. The Nationwide HealthCare Awards – 2022 are Business Mint’s modest way of saying thank you to all of these motivational people and groups.These accolades will help them be even better able to handle and maintain their missions afloat through challenging periods and guide their target through them.

Business Mint is one stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approach. Business Mint is a platform for associations and business people where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor