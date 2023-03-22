BusinessBadhega.com garners a robust customer base; witnesses 40 per cent revenue growth in 2022

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/SRV): BusinessBadhega.com, one of the booming end-to-end business solutions platforms, is celebrating the milestone of recently having over 350 advocates, more than 150 Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries, 200+ consultants and freelancers from various domains onboard following a robust 40 per cent revenue growth in 2022. In conjunction with this achievement, the platform has also proudly announced that, through its expert services in assisting businesses in meeting compliance, the company has recently assisted several startups, MSME & transportation-oriented clients in achieving significant growth.

Within a short span of time since its inception in 2020, BusinessBadhega.com, which was founded by Prashant Raj, aims to be a one-stop solution for all business compliance, has witnessed a potent 15 per cent revenue growth in 2021. The growth figures attest to the efficiency of the platform. BusinessBadhega.com has a keen expertise in professional services, ISO & other certification consulting, documentation, training, auditing, Co. reg., GST, taxation, licensing, liasioning, digital marketing, app development, sales and marketing support, insurance, virtual assistance and other compliance issues involving state and central governments, as well as international bodies.

Moreover, the brand also strives to connect ventures with clients and potential employees, along with backup options for last-minute manpower requirements, boosting the growth trajectory of enterprises. As a result, the company is also instrumental in creating employment and property at large, helping enterprises get the best talent from their vicinity or local resources to supply their services to broader audiences, or providing backend support to nearby ventures.

Known to offer superlative business solutions in several sectors, including overall Transport Business Compliances, CloudHRMS, Legal, CA, CS services, Certification, Documentation, eBPO, insurance, License, Virtual Support Team for any domain, and Digital Marketing, among others, BusinessBadhega.com has become popular among businesses for its competitive prices, ensuring that businesses fulfil their compliance requirements hassle-free without breaking the bank.

Backed by its parent orgsation, the ace company OneULDC Business Consulting Pvt. Ltd., the platform is 100 per cent online, boasting a quick turnaround time. Being an online service, start-ups, even those in remote areas, have access to BusinessBadhega.com's expert solutions and can concentrate their efforts solely on business development. Similarly, with its digital prowess, the platform helps create digital ecosystems for ventures, helping them draw the best resources at an optimised cost.

Catering to over 100 start-ups, the platform has dedicated its cause to empowering SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), start-ups, and local businesses. With great emphasis on transparency, the platform, while selling its service, leaves no stone unturned to thoroughly inform the clients about the services provided to them, mitigating the risks of sending misleading information.

Additionally, testifying to the noble purpose of the brand, no sales leads or services sought by ex-servicemen, specially-abled people, or senior citizens are charged, barring the tax amount.

In addition to offering its compliance and business solutions services, the platform also seeks to educate people on compliance-related matters, promoting this unique and well-intentioned initiative under the hashtag #ComplyIndiaGrowIndia.

With its goal of amplifying success stories, as an ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and 27001 certified company and a Start-up India applicant, BusinessBaddhega.com is set to be a unicorn in the next couple of years, offering its growing set of services to not just local players but also to national and international businesses.

For more information, please visit: https://businessbadhega.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor