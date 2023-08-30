BUSINESSNEXT Positioned as a 'Leader' in Financial Services CRMs 2023 Report by Independent Research Firm

NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™ Financial Services CRM, Q3 2023 report for its purpose fit CRMNEXT platform. Forrester, an independent and most influential research and advisory firms with global presence, evaluated the 10 top vendors of financial services CRMs across 39 criteria, grouped into three high level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

CRMNEXT platform received the highest score amongst all the vendors evaluated for all the top 5 evaluation criteria including

* Account Opening.

* Customer Self-Service/engagement criteria.

* Prospecting And Outreach capabilities to continuously learn and improve offer recommendation accuracy.

* Lead Generation and Prioritization to automate prospect scoring and routing.

Customer insight and 360 view to generate insights for its smart Action Center.

BUSINESSNEXT was rated the highest for its strong Vision and Roadmap for financial services CRM. The report states that BUSINESSNEXT best suits midsize to large financial services firms that have complex processes.

Commenting on the recognition Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT, said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us to be positioned as a ‘Leader’ amongst the global financial CRMs as it underscores our deep vertical strength and domain expertise. Our products are built on composable architecture and are agnostic to any cloud service provider with a focus on low code/no code model driven with 13 levels of designers. While CRMNEXT continue to witness exceptional adoption rate, we shall continue to invest in the mechanisms to usher ‘Total Experience’ riding on new age technologies.”

Forrester defines the financial services CRM market as ‘A CRM system purpose-fit for financial services businesses to engage, attract, acquire, and retain customers and to create insights into financial services customers’ activity and behavior.’ The vendors were evaluated for CRM functionalities purpose-fit for retail banks, insurers, investment and wealth management firms. They were evaluated basis their comprehensive market offerings and strategy and placed across the gradient of Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers.

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

For more information, please visit www.businessnext.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor