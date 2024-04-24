C-DOT and IIT-Jodhpur join hands for "Automated Service Management in 5G and Beyond Networks Using AI"

New Delhi [India], April 24 : C-DOT the Research and Development centre of the Department of Telecommunications of the Indian government has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT-J) to develop AI frameworks for automated network management, fault detection, and diagnostic techniques by utilizing continuous information generated within the network like 5G.

The agreement named "Automated Service Management in 5G and Beyond Networks Using AI" signed under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) of the DoT which supports domestic companies and institutions in technology design, development, and commercialization of telecommunication products and solutions for affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas.

The initiative will establish a real-time 5G and Beyond testbed (in compliance with O-RAN) to demonstrate automated network management and slicing techniques alongside specific application use-cases such as smart metering, remotely operated vehicles, etc.

"We are thrilled to announce the R&D grant received from the DoT, which will fuel advanced research and development initiatives aimed at revolutionizing network management and improving Quality of Service (QoS) in 5G and 6G telecom networks" said Dr. Sai Kiran, MPR, Associate Professor, IIT - Jodhpur.

He further added "By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, our team will spearhead the creation of automated network management solutions that ensure low-latency and high-reliability performance, enabling the growth of new 5G and 6G application verticals such as remotely operated vehicles, smart cities, etc".

C-DOT and IIT-Jodhpur highlighted that the successful completion of this project shall enable new use-cases in the areas of transportation systems, smart cities, and allow India in better contribution towards future 6G telecom standards.

