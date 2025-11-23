CAIT calls national conference to push PM Modi's 'Sell Swadeshi–Buy Swadeshi' campaign

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said that it has convened a one-day National Traders Conference on November 25 to finalise plans for launching the nationwide Swadeshi Sankalp Rath Yatra inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote Swadeshi on a large scale.

The event would bring together prominent trade leaders from all states.

"The conference will also discuss the substantial benefits of GST announced by the Prime Minister and the rapid growth of internal and export trade under the vision of Ease of Doing Business," CAIT said in an official statement.

CAIT National Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said that this meeting is of great significance as it will deliberate on the country’s rapidly evolving trade landscape, challenges faced by traders, future strategy, and measures to further strengthen the organisation.

He said that to take Prime Minister Modi’s call of “Sell Swadeshi – Buy Swadeshi" to every corner of the country, the Swadeshi Sankalp Rath Yatra will be conducted nationwide.

"One such Rath, which began from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is now entering Chhattisgarh. Beginning December 1, two more Rath Yatras will start touring village-to-village across Madhya Pradesh. The conference will finalise similar plans for other states," Khandelwal said.

He also said that the meeting will focus on preventing rising cases of cyber fraud against traders and devising strategies to counter them.

In view of the growing cyber risks in the digital era, concrete security measures and awareness programmes for traders will be finalised.

Additionally, the conference will discuss skill development programmes for traders and their employees, including specialised training modules on digital skills, financial management, technology adoption and modern business practices, with plans to conduct large-scale workshops across the country.

The agenda also includes discussions on the execution, operations and monitoring of the Swadeshi Sankalp Rath Yatra, making the campaign more widespread, impactful and result-oriented.

More than 100 leading traders from across India will participate in the conference, which will be chaired by CAIT National President B. C. Bhartia, the statement noted.

