Calling Gym Bro's, The Uk's Award Winning Sports Nutrition Brands lands In India
By ANI | Published: June 10, 2022 04:34 PM 2022-06-10T16:34:41+5:30 2022-06-10T16:45:02+5:30
Getting good nutrition, fuelling workouts, speeding up recovery this shouldn't be hard work but with so many choices and broken promises, athletes are frequently left disappointed.
Bad taste, not the right macros and synthetic ingredients are just some of the grumbles around fitness supplements.
Whilst India is seriously setting the pace in global sports nutrition, hailed as the fastest growing market globally, many athletes are struggling to find brands they trust to deliver those muscle gains, performance and explosive energy in natural, quality formulations.
Breaking down these barriers is CrazyNutrition. The premium brand has received high praise in the UK for disrupting the fitness industry with their mission to make sports nutrition simple. Straight-talking, natural first-class ingredients that have been tried and trusted by pro-athletes at an affordable price with a great taste.
Get ready to up take fitness to a whole new level, smashing goals whether that's to be leaner, fitter, stronger, faster or simply to keep sharp with formulas you can rely on to always be the best for your body.
CrazyNutrition 100 per cent Tri-Protein
The Protein Formula Crafted For Athletes With Crazy Awesome Goals.
Want to build more muscle? Stock up on this now. Punching in with 6 natural, non-GMO proteins that break down in 3 phases amplifying your energy and strength while helping you build, repair, and recover faster. Expertly formulated with just the right amount of macro's so that you can lift harder, and longer while feeling 100 per cent sustained without nasty stomach cramps or hunger pangs.
Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein
It helps you build muscle
It is made up of 21 grams of 6 different proteins
Triggers protein synthesis
Pioneering3-phase absorption
Helps in burning stubborn fat
CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5
5x The Strength & Stamina Than Other Creatine Formulas
Welcome to the gold-standard of Creatine powders.Packed with 5 types of benefit boosting electrolytes for charged energy, the Ultimate CRN-5 supports lean muscle mass while maintaining hydration.
This gives your muscles more strength for performing those last reps effortlessly and recover faster.
Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5
Increase your strength and watch your reps go up
Keep your muscles hydrated
Changes ATP for intense power
Improve muscle recovery post-workout
CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train
More Concentrated Energy & Focus Than Coffee Or Energy Drinks
Serious gains are here. Intensive Pre-Train is a powerful blend of 19 powerful ingredients that can help you gain energy, improve focus, and increase your drive to achieve your best performance without causing any of the common complaints of jitters, stomach cramps, or digestive issues.
Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train
Maximum Energy without the crash
Razor sharp focus
Feel muscles surge with energy - pushing you to lift heavier for longer
Prices
Intensive Pre-Train- Rs 2999/-
Tri-Protein- Rs 3499/-
Ultimate CRN5 - Rs 2499/-
Available at
