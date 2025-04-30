Can We Govern AI Before It Governs Us?

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: In a landmark step toward shaping the ethical future of artificial intelligence, the A4G Impact Collaborative (AI for Good) launched Responsible AIGovernance & Ethics Symposium hosted at Delhi Technological University, India on April 16, 2025. This initiative marked a powerful expansion of A4G's mission to ensure that AI systems remain aligned with the highest human values, advancing compassion, equity, and sustainability.

The symposium was spearheaded by Nitin Dhawan, co-founder of the A4G Impact Collaborative. Serving as both architect and moderator, Dhawan's leadership brought together diverse perspectives while emphasizing that "AI must remain governed by and aligned with the best of what makes us human."

"This symposium represents a critical first step in developing governance frameworks that ensure AI serves as a force for collective flourishing rather than deepening existing divides," said Dhawan. "The insights generated will directly inform policy recommendations and practical governance approaches in the months ahead."

Anil Antony National Secretary & National Spokesperson, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), a key panelist at the symposium, emphasized India's unique position in the global AI landscape: "India has a historic opportunity to create AI with Indian characteristics, much as we did with UPI. By infusing our technological development with our cultural values of inclusivity and spiritual wisdom, we can offer the world a model of AI governance that balances innovation with human wellbeing."

The symposium put together by DTU & A4G Collab convened a powerful coalition of global leaders in AI ethics, governance, and policy, including: Anil Antony - National Secretary & National Spokesperson, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr. Vivienne Ming - Theoretical Neuroscientist & AI Visionary, BBC's 100 Women, Prof. David Danks - Chair of Data Science & Philosophy, University of California, Nandini Singh - Executive Director, IBM India & South Asia - Public Sector, Dr. Nandini Chatterjee Singh - Senior Project Officer, UNESCO & Cognitive Neuroscientist, Dr. Ramanand - Founder-Director, Center for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), Sharad Arora - Steering Committee Member, AI for Good, Geneva, Dr. Shakti Goel - Chief Architect & Data Scientist, Yatra.com amongst other changemakers across academia, industry, and policy.

Key highlights included:

* Distinguished Panels: The morning session focused on "Human Values and Legal Frameworks for AI Integration," featuring insights from philosophers, ethicis legal scholars. The afternoon panel addressed "AI's Impact and Societal Governance Models" with contributions from economists, technologists, and policy experts.

* Breakthrough Insights: Panelist Prof. Ajit Sinha described AI as potentially enabling "capitalism without labor"a fundamental restructuring that renders existing economic frameworks obsolete. Dr. Shakti Goel emphasized that culturally rooted ethical frameworks must underpin global AI systems, while Vivienne Ming cautioned that technology should elevate rather than replace human potential.

* Cross-Sector Collaboration: The event united government officials, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives in recognition that AI governance requires unprecedented collaboration across sectors.

Dr. Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, added, "DTU is proud to host this landmark event that aligns perfectly with our commitment to technological innovation guided by human values. The collaboration between academia, industry, and civil society exemplified today is exactly the model needed for responsible AI development."

"AI is no longer just a technological issue it's a societal choice," Dhawan concluded. "Our challenge is to embed governance, ethics, empathy, and inclusion into the very code that will write our future."

About A4G Impact Collaborative: The A4G Impact Collaborative unites global experts, institutions, policymakers, and donors to co-create open-source solutions in three key areas: AI for Sustainability, AI for Mental Well-Being, and AI for Inclusive Governance. Nitin Dhawan, Co-Founder of the A4G Collaborative, has already led high-impact initiatives in AI for Sustainability and AI for Mental Well-being. With the addition of AI Governance & Ethics, the A4G platform now directly addresses the critical global need for frameworks that govern AI responsibly, across societies and borders.

About Delhi Technological University: DTU is a premier technological university committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation with a focus on human-centered technological development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor