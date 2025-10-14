Canara HSBC Life IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Rate and More on Last Day

The Canara HSBC Life IPO was fully subscribed on the third which is also the last day of the bidding. The initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on the final on Tuesday, October 14. However, the grey market estimation is expected to remain muted for the Rs 2,517-crore IPO of the private life insurance company.

The Canara HSBC Life IPO received 16.87 crore shares bids against the offer size 16.67 crore shares, as per NSE data at 1.10 pm on Tuesday. Retail investors subscribed by 35%, while Non-Institutional Investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed by 23%.

Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP

On the last day of IPO subscription, the unlisted shares of the company were trading with 0.94% at grey market premium (GMP) over the IPO issued price, according to the portal track GMP data. (GMP is an unofficial market).

Canara HSBC Life IPO Details

Canara Bank-backed Canara HSBC Life IPO was launched on October 10, 2025 and will close on October 14, 2025. The price range is Rs 100-106 per share with a lot size of 140 shares, with an investment minimum amount of Rs 14,000. The tentative allotment of the IPO is on October 15, and the tentative listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on October 17, 2025.