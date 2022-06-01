CardByte pledges to plant a tree for every successful subscription of its platform

On World Environment Day on June 5, CardByte - India's 1st end-to-end business card-based contact management & networking platform is marking the launch of its tree-plantation campaign.

As part of the campaign, the brand has pledged to plant 1 tree on behalf of the users every time they purchase a subscription on the platform.

CardByte recently launched its mobile & web application catering to a diverse range of industries and professions, offering digital visiting card solutions, seamless contact management, and actionable networking tools. Every year, 7.2 million trees are cut to print paper business cards, almost 90 per cent of which are discarded within the first week of exchange. The CardByte platform not only saves millions of trees every year, but also helps its users reduce their individual carbon footprint by planting new trees on their behalf.

Commenting on the initiative, Navinn Kapur, Co-founder & Director, said, "CardByte's vision is to transform how individuals and businesses connect and interact with each other while making more sustainable choices. A lot of people and businesses want to contribute towards the environment but don't know where to start. They can start by going paperless and switching to digital business cards today."

To ensure complete transparency throughout the tree-plantation campaign, CardByte has also associated with established NGOs across the country that shall be issuing the 'Certificate of Proof' to the users once their tree has been planted.

The CardByte app was launched for the Indian market in January this year and has garnered much appreciation for digitising contact management and business networking, and for solving the major challenges associated with paper business cards.

