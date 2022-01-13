CBDT issues Rs 1.54 lakh crore refunds to taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Thursday it has issued Rs 1.54 lakh crore in refunds to over 1.59 crore taxpayers during the current financial year till January 10, 2022.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 10th January, 2022," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

Income tax refunds of Rs 53,689 crore have been issued in 1,56,57,444 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,612 crore have been issued in 2,21,976 cases, it said.

"This includes 1.20 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 23,406.28 crore," the Income Tax Department said in another tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

