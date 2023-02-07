Celebrate 'Timeless Love' with exquisite gifts from FNP (Ferns N Petals)

India's largest gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) announces the launch of it's Valentine's Day Campaign 'Timeless Love' by unveiling the much anticipated line of romantic gifts which will make the week of love a memorable one, sure to delight that special someone.

Speaking on the occasion Anand Shankar AVP Category FNP said, "We're in the business of helping people convey their emotions, and what could be more special than assisting people express their love! FNP offers innovative gift options & ensures timely delivery. Many people also prefer to buck convention, using this day of romance to express love and affection with unexpected gifts that can ease and enhance the recipient's life. Our collection is designed to offer a diverse range of options and a wide range of preferences, budgets and styles."

The stunning collection features over 1000 thoughtfully curated gifts ranging from classic red roses enveloped in luxurious craft paper to precious and unique flower bouquets of lilies and carnations, tulips and daisies; decadent chocolates & cakes beautifully wrapped in heart-shaped gift boxes, to a variety of botanicals and potted succulent plants.

Heart In A Box Rose Bouquet

The Heart in a Box Rose Bouquet is a unique and creative way to express love and affection. Masterly crafted, the arrangement comes in a beautiful glass vase. The heart shape completes the story and makes it an ideal gift in this season of love.

Red Heart Cake

Celebrate upcoming occasions like Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day & of course Valentine's day with FNP's wide assortment of gift hampers comprising of a harmonious blend of carefully selected products ranging from gourmet treats, signature cakes, cute plush toys to romantic keepsakes, sentimental jewellery, indulgent wellness and self-care kits, complete with aromatic candles, luxurious skin essentials, and intimate fragrance to keep the significant other smelling twice as nice.

Cuddles of Love Chocolate and Teddy Hamper

For that special someone who loves to snuggle a teddy bear while biting off a chocolate bar. The perfect blend of sweetness and cuteness, this combo of a cute teddy and tiramisu chocolate, tucked in an attractive white iron pot is a gift that's both delicious and adorable.

Go beyond the basic in the most distinct yet romantic way, choose from FNP's personalised gift ensemble ranging from monogramed cushions, imprinted mugs, LED lamps, love photo frames, beautiful notebooks forever etched with the beloved's name.

Cushion and Teddy Personalised Gift

Here is a perfect way to send the warmth of love to a loved one. This gift blends comfort, love, and cuteness with a heartfelt message, delivered in a personalised fashion. The cushion along with the teddy make an adorable addition to any home

As the season of love sets in, FNP intends to make a mark: an ode to the gleaming moments of young love, the joyous moments of forever love and all the adventures in between... helping lovebirds select from an exquisite range of gifting items fit to express affection and endearment. Nervous about getting a gift delivered on time for the day of romance? FNP's same day delivery will make it possible to surprise the special someone with the ideal Valentine's Day gift. With no shipping deadline FNP is a Cupid in disguise helping patrons to find the perfect present to spoil the near and dear ones.

Ferns N Petals (FNP) came into existence the year 1994 and has now grown to be the largest gifting portal in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with over 400+ outlets in more than 125+ cities Pan-India. Lighthouse India Fund III has recently invested INR 200 crore (USD 27 Million) in the company. Recently, the brand joined the most coveted platform International Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA Awards) as official Gifting Partners held in Abu Dhabi.

The 12 verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising: FNP E-commerce - India | UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA) | Singapore, FNP Cakes, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey (into funeral services) and BabyBless (into baby planning services).

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor