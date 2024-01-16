Celebrating 15 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Gaming & IT Services: GameCloud Technology

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Since its inception in the Indian financial year 2010-11, GameCloud Technologies Private Limited has emerged as a trailblazer in the gaming and IT industry. GameCloud embarked on its journey with Mr. Laxmikant Thipse at the helm, a veteran in gaming, whose pragmatic, freelancer-inspired approach recognized the need for milestone-based payments, catering to clients with limited budgets and specific requirements in video game testing and validation. This insight laid the foundation for a customer-centric approach that has since become the hallmark of GameCloud’s service delivery.

Over the years, GameCloud has expanded its footprint globally, earning a formidable reputation in the niche market of Video Game QA & Testing. The company’s diversification into services such as Video Game Quality Audits, Game Jockeys, Game Masters, Tech Support Agents, and 24/7 LiveOps Support underlines its commitment to innovation and excellence. The introduction of specialized roles like Virtual Assistants, Level Designers, and Game Engine Agents further exemplifies GameCloud’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the gaming industry.

Entering its 15th year since inception, GameCloud Technologies Pvt Ltd is set to grow its team beyond a hundred professionals. This growth signifies a strategic enhancement and diversification of its service portfolio. The company’s competitive pricing strategy, no upfront payment requirement, and payment-upon-delivery billing approach have significantly contributed to its success, particularly in building a loyal B2B clientele.

In response to increasing client needs, GameCloud proudly announces the formation of new independent & specialized divisions, each featuring a team of experts in their respective fields:

1. QualityReality.com: Specializing in XR & Metaverse Services.

2. Ankatmak.ai: Focused on AI Outsourcing, Prompt Engineering & IT Consultancy.

3. GamerThrong.com: Dedicated to the crowdsourcing of gamers & latest technology users.

4. LolzSoft: Specializing in video game development with a fun twist.

5. Promocious: Innovating in digital promotions for gaming and non-gaming brands.

GameCloud’s journey has seen them not only excel in video game testing but also expand into various sectors :-

1. Cutting-Edge Video Design & Development: Converting creative ideas into immersive gaming experiences.

2. Global Crowdsourcing Network: Connecting a worldwide community of gamers, various technology users & VR enthusiasts for shared innovation.

3. Extended Reality (XR) Solutions: Spearheading development and testing on XR platforms.

4. 24/7 LiveOps Support: Guaranteeing constant gameplay and server operations.

5. Diverse Engineering Expertise: Providing skilled Prompt Engineers across various technical domains.

6. Comprehensive AI & IT Consultancy: Navigating clients through the complexities of the digital landscape.

7. AI-Assisted Content Creation: Utilizing AI to create dynamic and engaging content.

8. Custom AI Solutions: Developing Chatbots, Educational & Training Modules.

9. Digital Promotion Strategies: Enhancing the digital presence of both gaming and non-gaming entities.

The addition of such independent departmental divisions is a testament to GameCloud's adaptability to the dynamic needs of the Gaming & IT sector.

GameCloud Technologies extends an invitation to visit Booth B-132 from 17th to 19th January 2024 at the 31st Convergence India Expo, New Delhi.

Experience the Vanguard of Gaming, AI, and IT Solutions with GameCloud Technologies: Your Portal to the Next Generation of Digital Innovation!

