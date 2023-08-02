Celebrating 19th Convocation at All India Institute of Occult Science- New Delhi

New Delhi (India), August 2: The All India Institute of Occult Science, a prestigious institution dedicated to promoting ancient Vedic sciences and spiritual wisdom, organized its 19th Convocation Ceremony. It was a grand event in which more than 520 students all across the world were honored by their successful course certifications, and the good scorers received respective awards and medals, which were given by our honorable chief guests and celebrities.

Among these countless pupils were several who belonged to the BPL; despite having fewer resources, they were nonetheless honored with diplomas, honors, and medals.

The Convocation Ceremony held special significance as it marked a momentous occasion for the All India Institute of Occult Science and , recognizing the achievements and dedication of its exceptional students, who come from diverse backgrounds encompassing Defense, administration, doctors, and engineers.

The entire Ceremony became more graceful in the presence of the respected Chief Guests including esteemed Ministers and Members of Parliament, who had kindly consented in in to grace the event with their presence, they include Vijay goel, Dharamvir Sharma, Kaushal kishor, Janardan Singh sigiriwal, Gopal rai, Ram kripal yadav

The convocation ceremony began with the lighting of a lamp. A welcome speech was given about each guest who arrived at the venue. The event began with the speech of chairman and founder, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, who showered his blessings over the students and wished them a great future.

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science addressed students and said: “I am glad to have such esteemed students who, with their hard work and wisdom were able to achieve their course completion certificate. I’m so obliged that I was able to transmit vedic knowledge and they grasped it with such brilliance.”

The convocation ceremony was such a wonderful event. It included celebrating and awarding the success of students trained in occult subjects, belonging to various disciplines like military, government, medicine and many others. The event was held to show the physical representation of the institute’s commitment to developing and supporting students for their future.

The chief guest gave a speech and explained the importance of education, emphasizing how education and training can bring change in society. The other guests also shared their life experiences and explained the importance of education. The celebrities entertained with their humor and stories related to success.

The event concluded with a heartwarming ceremony of distributing certificates and awards to the graduates, recognizing their dedication and accomplishments. With a newfound sense of purpose and determination, the graduates stepped into the world, ready to make a positive impact and carry forward the institute’s legacy of ancient wisdom and Vedic knowledge.

About All India Institute of Occult Science

The All India Institute of Occult Science is the most prestigious Institute for Occult Studies in India. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap founded the organization in 2004. Their attempt to make learning more flexible across the world by providing the greatest Online Platforms for Occult Studies where individuals of all ages may study about occult subjects such as Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, Palmistry, Tarot Card Reading, Reiki, and so on. The institute offers both online and offline instruction in small batches of 10 – 15 pupils. The only institute in India that offers these courses to BPL students for just 1.

Website link : https://www.occultscience.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor