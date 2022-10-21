Celebrating 5 year anniversary ExperientialEtc puts together a music video by the employees, Slaughter Anthem, to celebrate Halloween!

The video which mixes horror and comedy showcases the creative edge of the Adtech startup

October 21: As the Halloween countdown begins, ExperientialEtc launches a unique music video, Slaughter Anthem, produced and scripted by the employees, including the acting duties. The aim of the video is to encourage employee bonding and showcase the creative edge of the startup. The whole video was shot over different locations in Mumbai and edited to professional levels with vocals by professional artists, all in-house!

After declining Shark Tank’s investment offer due to low equity valuation, ExperientialEtc got funded by Startuplanes, Snard Finance, We Founder Circle and others. The valuation in the past few months has shot from 5 million to 22 million, and now the company has offices across the geographies.

The startup also recently allotted ESOP worth 500K USD to 20% of the employees who pushed the boundaries of performance, while the total fund for the current fiscal is Rs 5 crore. The startup is looking forward to a sustainable growth period riding on the huge demand for creative branding solutions using visual technology like AR, VR and MR. The Company also develops gaming, AR filter apps, and Metaverse applications, and now ExperientialEtc is also a Meta or Facebook partner for AR Filters.

In the past five years, ExperientialEtc has served over 200 clients like MPL, Amazon Prime Videos, Sony Pix, Mastercard, Tata Motors and others. It also serves the top Advertising agencies in India and will serve entertainment clients soon.

Talking about the different growth drivers Mr Karan Bhardwaj, CEO, said, “I believe people asset is what propels any company forward. ESOPS, offsite for team bonding, music video to showcase talent and homogeneity, knowledge incentives and training workshops, we are investing substantially in talent management to fulfill our ambitious growth plan in coming years.”

As the brands look for tech-led creative solutions for an enhanced immersive experience and more effective mapping of potential customers, Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality applications are gaining momentum. And with new Metaverse opportunities for businesses, demand games, blockchain applications and Web 3 experiences are in high demand, spelling good times for all Indian Adtech startups that are in the creative domain.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor