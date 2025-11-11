New Delhi [India], November 11: “Celebrating Changemakers — A Confluence of Inspiring Educators and Innovative Entrepreneurs” is a special campaign dedicated to National Education Day, honoring the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The initiative celebrates visionary educators and dynamic entrepreneurs shaping India's educational and entrepreneurial landscape through innovation, leadership, and lifelong learning.

Shweta Nakra

Shweta Nakra is not just a nutrition expert — she is a pioneering entrepreneur who has reshaped the wellness landscape with her science-driven, people-centric approach. Founder of the successful Shweta Nakra Diet Clinic, she has built a global wellness brand trusted by over 65,000 clients across 52+ countries. Her journey from a passionate nutritionist to a recognized leader in holistic health showcases her commitment to innovation, transformation, and sustainable well-being.

With 17+ years of expertise, Shweta blends medical nutrition science with practical lifestyle guidance, making healthy living accessible to all. Her impactful work has earned her prestigious recognition, including the Millennium Brilliance Award 2023, along with features on Zee Business, CNBC, Business World, and Mid-Day.

A strong believer in balance over deprivation, Shweta continues to inspire individuals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike – proving that purpose, passion, and discipline create extraordinary success.



Bholanath Das

Bholanath Das stands as a remarkable example of how perseverance and vision can transform challenges into opportunities. Hailing from the remote islands of the Sundarbans, West Bengal, he overcame significant geographical and infrastructural hurdles to become a nationally recognized educator, researcher, and social contributor. With over a decade of teaching experience, he has consistently inspired students to pursue discipline, knowledge, and holistic growth.

Presently serving as the Head of Institution (HOI) of a Higher Secondary School, Bholanath Das has been a guiding force in the field of education since 2009. Beyond academics, he has transformed countless lives by offering free Spoken English education to underprivileged students, empowering them with confidence and communication skills that open doors to new opportunities.

As the Founder of the School of Day Traders (SODT), Bholanath Das has also pioneered an initiative that bridges education and empowerment. Through SODT, he has created learning and employment opportunities for local and rural youth, focusing on responsible, knowledge-based trading and financial literacy. Serving as the Research Head at SODT, he blends structured education with practical insights, helping learners understand market dynamics with clarity and confidence.

In addition to his educational and financial literacy initiatives, he is deeply engaged in child empowerment research, aiming to nurture holistic student development. His upcoming book, “The Stock Market: A Story Seen from the Inside,” presents an insightful perspective on India's financial landscape, combining experience, ethics, and education.

Bholanath Das's journey reflects unwavering dedication to education, empowerment, and community upliftment — a true embodiment of leadership through service, integrity, and knowledge.



Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani

Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani is a distinguished Chartered Accountant, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. With over 19 years of professional experience, he is the Founder of Sai & Co., one of Maharashtra's leading Chartered Accountancy firms and Sai Indian Trust Assocation (SITA Trust). Renowned for his financial acumen and ethical leadership, Dr. Andani has served for over 15 years as the Tax Advisor to the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, guiding key financial and operational strategies. His work bridges finance and technology, and through his thought leadership, he continues to inspire transparency, innovation, and integrity in India's evolving financial landscape.

Launch of “Blockchain Technology: An Innovation” book by Dr. Shankar Andani marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward digital transformation. The book simplifies the complex world of blockchain, explaining how it is revolutionizing industries such as finance, governance, and healthcare. Through real-world examples and practical insights, Dr. Andani illustrates blockchain's role in fostering transparency, data security, and trust. The launch event celebrates not only technological innovation but also Dr. Andani's vision of integrating ethics with emerging digital systems. The book stands as an empowering resource for students, professionals, and innovators shaping India's decentralized future.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kumar

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kumar stands as an exemplary figure in the field of pharmaceutical education, with over 15 years of dedicated academic and administrative experience. A Ph.D. scholar from Shobhit University, Gangoh, Saharanpur (U.P.), he has extensively researched the standardization and pharmacological investigation of different activity of medicinal plants. His academic journey also includes a Master's in Pharmacognosy from Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, and a Bachelor's degree from RGUHS, Bangalore.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Kumar has served in several reputed institutions across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Currently, he holds the position of Director-cum-Principal at Gautam College of Pharmacy, Hamirpur, where his leadership has been instrumental in enhancing academic standards and institutional growth. His earlier roles include serving as Associate Professor and Dean at prominent universities such as Career Point University, Laureate Institute of Pharmacy, and DDM College of Pharmacy.

Dr. Kumar has made remarkable contributions to research with participation in over 30 national and international conferences. His administrative excellence as an academic incharge, PCI coordinator, and NAAC coordinator reflects his commitment to quality education and institutional excellence. His vision continues to inspire innovation, discipline, and progress in the realm of pharmaceutical sciences.

Sarika Mehta

Sarika Mehta is the Founder and CEO of Healthyho Awareness Foundation and Vann Essentials. With over 20 years of experience in media production, she has dedicated her career to building brands that inspire healthier, more mindful living.

A storyteller at heart, Sarika has spent decades in media and communications, creating corporate films, documentaries, and digital campaigns that aim to inform, inspire, and drive positive change.

Her journey toward purposeful communication led to the creation of Healthyho, a YouTube-based health awareness platform that grew into the Healthyho Awareness Foundation — a registered NGO working to promote preventive healthcare, patient education, and wellness awareness.

Taking her mission a step further, she launched Vann Essentials, a premium wellness brand offering natural essential oils and self-care products. The brand reflects her belief in blending India's traditional healing wisdom with modern lifestyles.

Through every venture, Sarika continues to focus on one goal — helping people access genuine information, encouraging mindful living, and nurturing communities that value health, awareness, and overall well-being.

Ambrish Ranjan

Ambrish Ranjan is the Executive Director of Asort, India's pioneering co-commerce platform in the fashion and lifestyle segment. Under his leadership, Asort has strengthened its community-driven direct selling model, connecting makers, sellers and influencers across Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets to build an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A strategic thinker and business-builder, Ambrish plays a key role in shaping Asort's growth roadmap, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement—particularly within the direct-selling industry. His appointment as Joint Secretary of the Advocates Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRAA) further underscores his commitment to social responsibility, consumer rights and regulatory best-practices.

Beyond corporate metrics, he focuses on empowering communities—equipping entrepreneur-partners with training, support and pathways for personal growth. Through his efforts, Asort has sought to promote transparency, collaboration and sustainable business practices in a sector traditionally dominated by large centrally controlled models.

Ambrish Ranjan's work reflects a confluence of business acumen and purpose-driven leadership: steering an emerging co-commerce organisation while advocating for equitable opportunities and ethical growth.

Prof. Ranjit Singh



Prof. Ranjit Singh, Executive Head of Shobhit University, Gangoh, and a guiding force at the Adarsh Vijendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, stands as a distinguished figure in Indian pharmaceutical education. A graduate of Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, he holds B.Pharm., M.Pharm., and Ph.D. degrees in Pharmaceutical Sciences earned between 1989 and 1997 — a testament to his lifelong pursuit of academic excellence.

Recipient of the GP Nair Memorial IDMA Gold Medal, the Distinguished Alumnus Award, and the Global Teacher Award, Prof. Singh has garnered over 36 honors recognizing his contribution to research and education. His prolific career spans academia and industry — from Sun Pharma's Advanced Research Centre, Baroda, to leadership roles as Director, Principal, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor at reputed institutions.

With more than 173 research publications and nine patent applications, he has advanced areas such as drug delivery systems, phytopharmaceuticals, and drug standardization. As a mentor, he has guided 26 Ph.D. scholars and numerous M.Pharm. students, shaping the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists.

Prof. Singh's enduring legacy lies in his ability to blend visionary leadership with academic rigor, driving innovation, excellence, and progress in pharmaceutical sciences across India.

Rohit Khanna

Rohit Khanna is a highly respected educator, trainer, and facilitator with over 32 years of professional experience, including more than 26 years in the aviation industry. Renowned for his dynamic teaching style and deep subject knowledge, Khanna has dedicated his career to nurturing talent and developing future-ready professionals.

As a passionate educator, he combines traditional training principles with innovative methodologies, integrating technology and interactive learning tools to create engaging, impactful experiences for his students. His commitment to continuous improvement and learner-centric education has earned him wide recognition among peers and learners alike.

Khanna's vast experience in aviation education has positioned him as a trusted mentor who bridges theoretical learning with real-world applications. His approach not only equips students with technical proficiency but also fosters essential soft skills, discipline, and confidence — qualities vital for success in the competitive global aviation sector.

Driven by a belief in lifelong learning and excellence, Rohit Khanna continues to inspire and empower individuals to reach their highest potential. His contributions to training and education reflect a legacy of integrity, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to shaping professionals who excel in both skill and spirit.

Prof. (Dr.) Divya Tanwar

Prof. (Dr.) Divya Tanwar is a distinguished academician, cybersecurity expert, and social reformer dedicated to empowering women and children through education and skill development. A Professor at Somaiya Vidya Vihar University, Mumbai, and Chairperson of the Divey Foundation, she has transformed over 50,000 lives since its inception in 2013. The foundation's impactful initiatives earned it the Best NGO Award 2024.

Holding a Ph.D. in Computer Science and several advanced degrees, Dr. Tanwar combines academic excellence with social commitment. She also serves on the Board of Directors at the Centre for NAMO Studies and the RAF in CRPF, contributing to national initiatives. Her work has been recognized with honors such as the Ambedkar Award 2024 and the Mahatma Gandhi Award 2024. As Vice President of the Indian American Chamber of Commerce, she continues to champion innovation, education, and inclusive growth across sectors.

Prof. (Dr.) Parin Somani

Prof. (Dr.) Parin Somani is a distinguished academician, author, and international speaker, currently serving as the Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD). Renowned for her visionary leadership, she has dedicated her career to promoting global education, women's empowerment, and skill enhancement. With a strong academic background and a passion for social impact, Dr. Somani has successfully bridged the gap between knowledge and practical learning through numerous international initiatives.

Her work at LOSD focuses on equipping individuals with the skills required for success in a rapidly evolving world, fostering innovation, and building sustainable professional ecosystems. A recipient of multiple national and international awards, Dr. Somani's contributions span education, leadership, and community welfare. Through her inspiring journey, she continues to empower learners and professionals worldwide, making a profound impact on education and skill development at a global level.

Through this initiative, Fame Finders Media aims to recognize and celebrate individuals who are redefining excellence in education and entrepreneurship. By highlighting their achievements and contributions, the campaign aspires to inspire future generations to pursue innovation, inclusivity, and purposeful leadership.

