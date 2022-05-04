Celebrities shined in statement Platinum Jewellery Designs at the MET Gala

Hollywood's most famous names sparkled in unique platinum jewellery designs at the 2022 MET Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".

Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the edgy couture gowns, stylish makeup and hairstyles, and even the custom mens' suits.

The most noticeable platinum jewellery trends were bold necklaces and earrings, cocktail rings on multiple fingers, and stackable bracelets. Celebrities including Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Maude Apatow, and Daisy Edgar-Jones wore statement platinum designs that were sophisticated yet contemporary.

Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal from Elizabeth Taylor to Lady Gaga - they have all dressed in platinum for the red carpet.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Kwiat, Fred Leighton, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, De Beers, Jacob & Co., and Bayco chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their fashionable evening:

Billie Eilish in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

Early 20th century diamond swag brooch, set in platinum

C1900 old European cut diamond riviere, set in platinum and gold

C1900 diamond fringe necklace, set in platinum

C1910's round diamond pendant earrings, set in platinum and gold

A collection of vintage diamond stackable bands, set in platinum

Early 20th century 5 stone old mine diamond ring, set in platinum

Early 20th century filigree twin ring with old European cut diamonds, set in platinum

Early 20th century bypass ring with 4 carats of old European cut and baguette diamonds, set in platinum

Early 20th century filigree ring with 4 carats of old European cut diamonds, set in platinum

Early 20th century orange-brown diamond ring, set in platinum

Early 20th century light purplish pink sapphire and diamond ring, set in platinum

.

Hailey Bieber in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria® tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria® cluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (x3)

Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Ring with diamonds, set in platinum

.

Joe Jonas in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

Fred Leighton C1920's onyx and diamond necklace, set in platinum

.

Sarah Jessica Parker in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

Round diamond ring (11 carats) Signed Fred Leighton, set in platinum

Fred Leighton Early 20th century pink sapphire and diamond ring, by Cartier, set in platinum

Fred Leighton Early 20th century marquise diamond ring, set in platinum

Fred Leighton Early 20th century onyx and diamond ring, set in platinum

.

Emma Chamberlain in jewellery by Cartier set in platinum

Vintage Cartier tiara (Paris 1911) with diamonds, set in platinum

Cartier High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Cartier 1895 earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Vintage Cartier necklace (Paris 1928) with diamonds, set in platinum

Etincelle de Cartier wedding band with diamonds, set in platinum (x2)

.

Kerry Washington in jewellery by Jacob & Co. set in platinum

Necklace by Jacob & Co. set in platinum

Earrings by Jacob & Co. set in platinum

.

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewellery because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals.

Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

More platinum jewellery styles and information can be found @platinumevara (IG).

