Celebrities Shivangi Joshi and Palak Tiwari Enjoyed their Tropical Summer vaKays at the oh-so-kool Kandima Maldives

Male [Maldives]/ New Delhi [India], June 1: Game-changing Kandima Maldives, has become the ultimate summer destination for these popular celebrities seeking a tropical getaway. Shivangi Joshi and Palak Tiwari were seen basking in the sun and indulging in unforgettable experiences at the kool and stylish tropiKal island retreat. Both actresses enjoyed some of the koolest, fun and unique active lifestyle experiences at Kandima for an Anything But Ordinary time.

Shivangi Joshi - Living it up the K'Way at Kandima Maldives

Shivangi Joshi, a prominent actress and influencer known for her roles in Hindi television serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2 and more, chose Kandima as her May vacation spot to enjoy precious moments with her family. Embracing the K'Way of life, Shivangi relished the powder white sandy beaches across the 3-km long island, explored the island on a bicycle, captured stunning photos amidst lush tropical greenery, and savoured delectable international cuisine at Kandima's signature restaurants. To catch a glimpse of Shivangi's #AnythingButOrdinary vacation at Kandima, visit her Instagram handle @shivangijoshi18.

Palak Tiwari - Koolest Summer Experiences at Kandima Maldives

Palak Tiwari, a popular social media star and Bollywood actress recognised for her roles in films such as Quickie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and starred in widely popular music videos such as - Bijlee Bijlee, embarked on a much-needed tropikal vacation in the Maldives at Kandima. Palak's holiday experiences at Kandima included sun-soaked days, thrilling water activities at Aquaholics like the captivating turtle quest, pampering signature massages at rejuvenating esKape Spa, and indulging in extraordinary culinary journey at the chic beach house Azure, serving delectable Mediterranean dishes. Get a glimpse of Palak's unforgettable holiday at Kandima on her Instagram handle @palaktiwarii.

Kandima Maldives continues to redefine the concept of a dream vacation, offering celebrities and discerning travellers an extraordinary and truly "Anything But Ordinary" experience. With its picturesque landscapes, luxurious amenities, and a wide range of exciting activities, Kandima Maldives remains the go-to destination for those seeking an unforgettable tropical escape.

For more information about Kandima Maldives and its exclusive offerings, visit kandima.com/index.php/en/offers.

Ultimate K'Experiences at Kandima Maldives

Kandima Maldives is a stylish and kool 3-kilometer resort that reimagines peoples' lifestyles with a sprinkle of K'Magic!

The resort has one of the largest selections of on-site experiential dining venues in the Maldives including ten unique restaurants, bars and cafes that offer lip-smacking flavours from all around the world. Some of these are - Azure for healthy Mediterranean cuisine, Sea Dragon for authentic Asian fare with a modern twist, Smoked for tantalizing grills by the beach, and all-day dining restaurants like Flavour or Zest for sizzling barbeques, world food and beyond, Aroma Cafe for refreshing drinks and more. Not to forget, the Breeze Pool Bar that overlooks one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives where mixologists serve up the best cocktails!

There's plenty more to do at Kandima Maldives, and no room for boredom! This island resort with an authentic Maldivian soul offers a variety of stylishly-designed 264 studio, villas and suites. One can choose to relax in the swirl pool of their Aqua Villa, or enjoy sunsets while sipping on cocktails at their Sky Studio or Beach Pool Villa. The award-winning esKape spa offers rejuvenating massages, and the hidden end of the island spot called Kakuni Point is great for photo-sessions and amazing sunsets. Nature lovers can discover the Indian Ocean with the Aquaholics team that can take you on turtle quests, snorkelling or diving in the open sea teeming with colourful marine life or sunset cruises with Dolphins. Or, one can simply enjoy the thrill of water sports like jet skiing, parasailing and more.

Whether you seek relaxation, aquatic or island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, Kandima Maldives is the perfect oh-so-stylish resort that has something for everybody!

For more details, please visit our website www.kandima.com, or follow us on - Instagram @kandima_maldives, Facebook @kandima.maldives and Twitter @kandimamaldives.

