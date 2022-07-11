Celewish, India’s first celebrity MeetNGreet platform, introduces skill training from celebrities

Is there something you wish you could learn from your favourite celebrity? A particular acting skills, dance move or eye expression, or the pout for the perfect selfie or photography skills? Celewish, India’s very first celebrity MeetNGreet platform, has launched a unique skill learning platform, allowing people to learn from their favourite celebrities.Though just over a year old, Celewish works with more than 2,000 celebrities, who include noted film stars, TV stars, singers, musicians, composers, influencers, child artists, cricketers, sportspersons, dancers & choreographers, comedians, filmmakers, and many more.Celewish On-Boarded many big names on the platform like Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah, Prem Chopra, Sophie Choudry, Mugdha Godse, Ishita Raj, Ashmit Patel, Shazahn Padamsee, Musicians Salim & Sulaiman Merchant, Deep Money, Author Chetan Bhagat, Cricketer Rashid Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Arshdeep Singh International Star Enrique Arce (Money Heist Fame Arturo Roman), Athlete Ritu Phogat, Deepak Niwas Hooda & many more

“Learning new things, acquiring fresh experiences, and making the most of life has become the in-thing in today’s digital age. As exposure levels grow, more and more people want to learn something new - be it acting, photography, direction or content creation - and many want to learn from their favourite celebrity. Celewish is proud to be the pioneer of this novel concept, where people can book online masterclasses and learn the skill they want to from their chosen celebrity,” said Mohsin Khan, Founder & CEO, Celewish.Celewish also offers Personalised Video Msgs, MeetNGreet with celebs in person, Video Calls, Instagram DM Wishes, Brand Shoutouts, Brand Endorsements, Social Media Promotions from a wide range of Actors, Influencers, Athletes, Cricketers, Musicians etc. in all budget sizes.Founded in 2021 by Mohsin Khan and his brother and COO Anvarul Hasan Annu, Celewish is India’s first celebrity MeetNGreet platform. Celewish provides personalised video messages, MeetNGreet, video calls, DM wishes, brand shoutouts, and brand endorsements from a wide range of celebrities by paying a small fee.“We aim to build the largest platform of celebrities and provide a whole range of our services to end-users or brands in a single place. We have already signed up more than 2,000 celebrities and are signing up more every day. The best part of Celewish is that our services are highly affordable and anyone can avail of them by paying as low as Rs. 500,” said Anvarul Hasan Annu.While Celewish is a humble attempt to bridge the gap between celebrities and commoners, the platform has come as a boon for many celebrities, including actors and influencers, whose work was disrupted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, by providing them with an extra source of income from fan wishes and brand deals.