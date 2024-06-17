Cellecor Gadgets Limited expands its overseas operations by incorporating a new Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Hong Kong

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a rapidly growing leader in India's dynamic Electronics and Consumer Durables Goods Market, proudly announces the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, named Cellecor Gadgets HK Limited.

This strategic initiative, in line with the company's announced blue print for growth, underscores company's commitment to enhancing its supply chain capabilities and seizing whatever the opportunities available.

Located strategically in Hong Kong, known as a gateway to Asia's electronics industry, the new subsidiary will serve as a pivotal hub for Cellecor Gadgets' procurement of critical components and operational activities, and with Hong Kong's robust logistical infrastructure and business- friendly environment, the Company aim to further optimize its supply chain efficiencies and strengthen its competitive edge in delivering innovative, high-quality cost-completive products to its customers.

"We are excited to establish our wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, a move that enhances our ability to meet the evolving demands of the electronics and consumer durables goods market," said Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets. "This expansion positions us closer to key suppliers and partners, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction."

Hong Kong's strategic location and established supplier network will enable Cellecor Gadgets to streamline operations, reduce lead times, and respond swiftly to market trends. The subsidiary will foster closer collaboration with regional distributors, enhancing growth opportunities and facilitating seamless market penetration across key consumption centres.

As Cellecor Gadgets continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, the establishment of the Hong Kong subsidiary reaffirms our dedication to driving technological advancement and sustainability in the electronic consumer durables industry.

Cellecor Gadgets journey in electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsources from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm.

