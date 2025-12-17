Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Strengthens South India Footprint with New Regional Office in Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics and home appliances brands, has inaugurated its South India Regional Office in Bengaluru, marking a key milestone in the company's national expansion journey.

The newly launched regional office will act as the operational hub for Cellecor's business across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. This move underscores the company's strategic focus on South India as a high-growth market and reinforces its commitment to building a stronger, more responsive presence closer to key trade and consumer ecosystems.

Bengaluru, widely regarded as India's technology and innovation capital, was chosen for its strategic advantage in driving modern trade partnerships, large format retail expansion, distributor engagement, and service coordination across the southern region.

Commenting on the development, Ravi Agarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd said,

“South India represents a significant growth opportunity for Cellecor. Establishing our regional office in Bengaluru enables us to deepen market engagement, accelerate execution, and strengthen relationships with our channel partners. This move positions us to respond faster to market needs while enhancing the overall customer experience.”

The Bengaluru office will house regional leadership and cross-functional teams spanning sales, operations, marketing, finance, and support, enabling seamless coordination and more efficient on-ground execution. The expansion aligns with Cellecor's long-term vision of scaling its multi-category portfolio, which includes televisions, home appliances, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics.

With rising demand across urban and semi-urban markets in South India, the new regional office is expected to play a critical role in driving revenue growth, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening Cellecor's brand presence across the region.

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd continues to invest in infrastructure, talent, and retail partnerships as part of its mission to deliver accessible, value-driven, and innovative technology solutions to consumers across India.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited’s journey in the electronics device business, and selling products under its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more, outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications – its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring, sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergistically amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with the objective of providing quality products at affordable prices.

Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, washing machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR.

