Centre approves Rs 3,063 crore additional assistance to six states affected by cyclones, floods, landslides

A High-Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 3,063.21 crore of additional central assistance to six states under the National Disaster Response Fund.

The six states that will get additional money from the union government are Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. They were affected by floods, landslides and cyclones during 2021.

For cyclone 'Tauktae' Gujarat will get additional central assistance of Rs.1,133.35 crore. West Bengal will get Rs.586.59 crore for cyclone 'Yaas'. For floods/landslides during the southwest monsoon, Rs.51.53 crore assistance has been extended to Assam, Rs 504.06 crore to Karnataka, Rs.600.50 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Rs.187.18 crore to Uttarakhand.

"This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states. During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF. Further Rs. 3,543.54 crore has been released to seven states from NDRF," Home Ministry said in a statement.

In the aftermath of Cyclone 'Taukte' and 'Yaas', Rs 1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on May 20 and Rs 300 crore to West Bengal on May 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

