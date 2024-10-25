Centre issues regulations to rate buildings for digital connectivity

New Delhi, Oct 25 In a bid to provide a seamless internet experience to millions of people, the government on Friday released new regulations that will rate buildings for digital connectivity and boost the collaboration between telecom service providers and property managers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released regulations titled ‘Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024,’ that came into effect from today.

A rating platform, an information technology system and associated applications would be set up or authorised by TRAI for the purpose of managing the rating of properties for digital connectivity as per provisions of the regulations.

"Property manager, who intends to apply for the rating of his/her property of minimum specified size, shall register on the rating platform, in such manner and format and upon payment of such fees, as may be specified by the Authority," the TRAI said.

The properties, for the purpose of rating for digital connectivity, are classified into different categories - residential, government properties, commercial establishments, other private or public areas, stadiums or sports arenas or spaces of frequent gathering and transport corridors.

According to the telecom regulator, despite significant coverage of the 4G (LTE) network and the rollout of the 5G network, the availability of more spectrum bands, the coverage and quality of digital connectivity inside buildings remain a major issue which needs to be addressed largely through the collaboration of service providers and property managers.

The new regulations are being notified to encourage and nudge property managers to provide a good digital connectivity experience to their existing and prospective customers.

"A property with better ratings shall attract more users, buyers or investors and thereby add value to the properties," said the telecom regulator.

In India, there are 927.56 million wireless internet subscribers against 42.04 million internet subscribers (as of June 2024) having wired connectivity in their homes or offices. Thus, at present, most of the population is dependent on wireless networks to access the internet. According to the regulator, any entity fulfilling the eligibility criteria intending to commence activity as a digital connectivity rating agency (DCRA) will be empanelled by the Authority through registration on the rating platform. The DCRA shall disclose the fee to be charged and other terms and conditions, if any, to the property manager and get their acceptance before the commencement of any rating activity, according to TRAI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor