Centre Systems Group secures its First Major Investment, expands platform onto diverse domains

With the markets recovering from post-COVID situations, organizations are in a race to reassess, revamp, rebuild their businesses. When it comes to Resilience management demand continues to outplace supply as risks are rarely predictable.

, the UAE based Disruptive technology company; has been focused on helping firms secure and reinvigorate firms primarily in terms of Business Resiliency.

With their clientele expanding to major Government organizations in the Middle East, they have procured a resolute trust among their customer and partner base.

Centre Systems Group (CSG) has recently secured a $4 Million Investment in their quest to expand their platform onto diverse domains. The Investors, MCube Holdings were looking to expand in the UAE and the investment in CSG has given them a fortuity to do so. With CSG's ascend as a major service provider in the Middle East market, it was an ideal choice for a confident investment.

The funding comes on the basis of the secure reputation they have garnered among organizations and partners that are leading service providers internationally. While keeping strong its current expertise, CSG has not slowed down in its pursuit of innovation and diversified its investment with more ambitions.

The investment will be used to accelerate its developments in its group companies with its foray into its establishment of its Virtual Assets Exchange called CoinCULT, its NFT platform called DINERO to be established in Malaysia and Lithuania and their EV company One Moto in India. With the investment already mobilized into multilateral developments, CSG is on the lookout for Series B investments to further amplify its projections.

With the company expanding its reach into Virtual Assets and NFT's the investment has come at an apt time to give them a further boost to increase their momentum.

Sameer Moidin -Partner with CSG, categorically mentioned that the company has already applied for license for the same in Lithuania and has the licensing process going on in Malaysia as well. With the licensing in Malaysia, CSG intends to create the first Shariah-based Virtual Asset Exchange. The launch dates for the platforms are expected to be announced soon and are predicted to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

With these developments coming to light, the CSG Office is elated and ecstatic to see their ideas in real time and are determined to deliver them. "It has been a very exhaustive process to secure the investments, our investors believed in our reputation, vision, and long-term strategy when they invested in CSG and we aim to direct it towards those goals," said Group CEO Muzammil Riyaz.

Plans are also in place to build their in-house, state-of-the-art AI based GRC Software that has been much in demand in all categories of organizations internationally. With its multidimensional approach in direction of various sectors of technology CSG has built itself a strong profile for acquiring Series B Investment it seeks to acquire.

