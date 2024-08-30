Chakr Innovation Leads the Way to Cleaner Air at CII Real Estate & Infrastructure Conclave 2024

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Chakr Innovation, a leader in retrofit emission control technology for diesel generators, is proud to be an associate partner at the 2nd Real Estate & Infrastructure Conclave 2024, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Pune. This event at the Hyatt Regency brings together key industry stakeholders to explore trends, technologies, and best practices in real estate and infrastructure, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. As part of its participation, the company will showcase the Chakr Shield, an advanced solution designed to reduce emissions from diesel generators in real estate projects.

The Chakr Shield, India's first pioneering cleantech innovation, has received type approval from CPCB-recommended labs for diesel generators. This device effectively captures 80-90% of particulate matter and harmful pollutants emitted by diesel generators, offering a practical solution for reducing air pollution at construction sites and operational buildings. By partnering with the CII event, the company reinforces its commitment to the green building initiative, providing the real estate industry with a valuable tool to meet sustainability goals.

Kushagra Srivastava, Co-founder of Chakr Innovation, highlights the importance of sustainable practices in the sector, "The real estate and infrastructure industries are at a critical juncture where adopting eco-friendly practices is vital. Our emission control device provides a practical and efficient solution to address the pollution caused by diesel generators, which are widely used in various construction and real estate projects. By reducing emissions directly at the source, we not only enhance air quality but also contribute to better health outcomes for urban residents and construction workers."

Srivastava also expresses appreciation for the opportunity to engage with industry leaders at the CII Real Estate & Infrastructure Conclave, "We are grateful for platforms like this conclave, which bring together key players to address environmental challenges and promote the adoption of sustainable technologies. Such events are essential in driving innovation and sustainability within the sector."

The conclave, themed "Sustainable Development and Green Building Practices," serves as a vibrant forum for industry professionals to exchange insights and explore collaborative opportunities aimed at advancing environmentally responsible practices. Key discussions demonstrate a commitment to responsible development.

The event highlights a renewed dedication from participants to fast-track the adoption of sustainable practices and technologies, recognizing their vital role in fostering a more environmentally conscious future for the real estate and infrastructure sectors. Chakr Innovation's involvement underscores its commitment to promoting sustainable development and supporting the green building movement within the industry.

