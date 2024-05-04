Chandigarh University becomes India's first university to offer Harvard University collaborative program in Business Management

PRNewswire

Boston (Massachusetts) [US]/ Chandigarh [India], May 4: Chandigarh University has become the first Indian university to start a Harvard University collaborative business management program by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States-based prestigious university to provide aspiring business students international exposure and perspective.

Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu signed the MoU with Kristen Maynard, Managing Director of Business Operations and Strategic Alliances, Harvard Business School (HBS) Online at Harvard University in the presence of Chandigarh University Pro Chancellor Prof Himani Sood and others to foster academic collaboration between the two top universities for online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Under the collaboration, Chandigarh University students will be taught by the faculty of Harvard University's Business School for a semester under this online MBA programme. Harvard University faculty will also provide their course material and other educational materials during the semester to the Chandigarh University students.

Chandigarh University's business management students are set to benefit from the MoU as they will be graded with Harvard University students and get placements at top global firms as a result of this collaboration.

Chandigarh University students to also get global exposure with Harvard University's real business case studies which will help them understand the intricacies of international business management. This collaborative program will provide Chandigarh University students same learning experience as Harvard University campus students.

The Chandigarh University signed this MoU with Harvard University in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform the education landscape in India through collaborations with foreign universities under New Education Policy which aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote academic innovation, and elevate the standard of education across diverse fields.

MoU between Harvard University and Chandigarh University will provide opportunity for the two institutions to provide high quality business education together, says Patrick Mullane, Executive Director Harvard Business School (HBS) Online.

Patrick Mullane, Executive Director Harvard Business School (HBS) Online and Executive Education, said collaborative Online MBA between Harvard University and Chandigarh University will provide students valuable opportunity to acquire skills for lead their businesses in India and world.

"The MoU between Harvard Business School (HBS) Online and Chandigarh University is significant for many reasons as it enables to fulfil the goal of expanding our network of Business School collaborations globally through online education, enabling the dissemination of best practices in business management. It is an opportunity for the two institutions to together provide high quality business education, which helps develop great leaders in the world. And if there is shortage of anything in the world today, it is the great leaders. Congratulations to students partaking in online business school content and those in regular universities because it offers a valuable opportunity to acquire skills such as case learning and storytelling, empowering them to effectively lead their businesses, organizations, profits, and institutions in India and other parts of the world," he said.

Chandigarh University students will benefit from the global perspective of business topics, and will be helped to the same standards as Harvard University students across the world, says Managing Director of Business Operations and Strategic Alliances, HBS Online, Kristen Maynard

"Students of Chandigarh University will be taking the same course which all of the Harvard University students take. Before they (Chandigarh University students) start their course of study here, we will be providing them with foundations of business that their further study at Chandigarh University can build on and help them further their business career. As part of the course, we try to bring a global prospective to the topics that they are looking at. So as they are thinking about financial accounting or business analytics, they are not only thinking about the concepts but how they apply to situations across the world in real businesses with real executives who are making decisions. So I think that global perspective is something that your (Chandigarh University) students will very much enjoy and benefit from it," she said speaking on the advantage of online MBA program for Chandigarh University students.

Asked if credit transfer between Chandigarh University and Harvard University will help CU in better placements worldwide and if their business sense will be at par with students studying at Harvard University, Maynard said, "Students studying at Chandigarh University will absolutely benefit from this course of study that they will be able to talk about their credentials which they have received from Harvard Business School in their job applications and in their understanding of business and applications of business concepts. As we have seen our own students benefit in the US from the credentials and the skills they have learned. So anticipate that students of Chandigarh University will have same benefit."

On advantage of studying from best faculty at Harvard University which will put Chandigarh University students at par with students all over the world, Maynard said, "Chandigarh University will have the same learning experience that students of Harvard University get when they get on campus."

Asked if this collaborative online MBA program will give Chandigarh University students credibility in terms of their business sense, job applications, future opportunities as they will be graded with Harvard University students, Maynard said "Absolutely we grade all of our students who take courses across the globe. So they will be helped to same standards as Harvard University students across the world,".

MoU with Harvard University shows Chandigarh University's commitment for world-class educational experience to students, says Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "We are delighted to unveil an innovative collaboration between our esteemed institutions, Chandigarh University and Harvard University, aimed at revolutionizing the MBA landscape. Internationalization of education and providing global exposure to Indian students is an important feature of New Education Policy. So this collaboration with Harvard University is a step in that direction."

"This unique partnership, between Chandigarh University and Harvard University brings together the expertise, resources, and perspectives of two renowned institutions to offer a transformative online MBA program. Through a blend of cutting-edge curriculum, renowned faculty, and global networking opportunities, this collaboration will empower aspiring business leaders with the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic world. Together, we are committed to delivering a world-class educational experience that prepares our graduates to lead with integrity, innovation, and impact in the ever-evolving business landscape," Sandhu said.

HBS Online education is globally recognized, students will not only succeed but stand apart from others, says Managing Director of Content Production HBS Online, Marie Clark.

Expressing excitement about the partnership between Chandigarh University and HSB Online, Managing Director of Content Production HBS Online, Marie Clark said, "This unique collaboration will offer world-class online courses curated by HBS faculty and providing top-tier learning experiences to students, leading to their career acceleration. The data of the past participants has shown that students accelerated in their promotional trajectory and pay increases, compared to those who have taken courses from other online platforms or institutions. Students will take courses from HBS faculty and connect to a global community of online participants and exclusive networking opportunities worldwide that other platforms and institutes do not have access to. HBS Online education is recognized across the globe, and students having taken these courses will not only succeed in their careers but also stand apart from other candidates."

"HBS Online is globally recognized for its academic excellence by top global firms such as Starbucks, PwC, and innovative startups worldwide, and has strong connections with industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and Uber. The students can immediately apply their learning and skills to various industries. The most unique feature of these courses lies in our collaboration not only with faculty but also with cases across the world - featuring real-world protagonists including those from India - highlights cutting-edge technology and industry leadership, guiding global progress in 10 years ahead," Clark added.

This collaboration between Chandigarh University and Harvard University marks a significant milestone in the academic world as both the universities are among the top ranked educational institutions in the world. While Harvard University is ranked No.4 in QS World University Rankings 2024, Chandigarh University secured the No. 1 position among all the private universities in India at the QS Asia University Rankings 2024.

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, also shined in QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2024 by securing top spots in as many as eight subjects, reaffirming its global reputation for excellence.

Among the private universities, Chandigarh University secured top rank in India in three subjects - Hospitality Management, Petroleum Engineering, Social Sciences and Management. Chandigarh University also figured among world's top 100 universities in two subjects Hospitality Management and Petroleum Engineering in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

The eight disciplines in which Chandigarh University secured top rankings in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 include Business and Management Studies, Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Mechanical Engineering, Social Sciences and Management, Petroleum Engineering, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Chandigarh University secured 1st rank in India in Hospitality Management, 10th in India Computer Science & Information Systems, 11th in Engineering & Technology, 14th in Mechanical Engineering, 18th in Business & Management Studies. Chandigarh University makes debut in three new subjects by securing 3rd rank in Petroleum Engineering, 5th in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and 9th in Social Sciences and Management.

