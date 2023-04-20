Chargeback Gurus introduces MOMentum, a revolutionary HR Policy for new moms

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (/BusinessWire India): Chargeback Gurus, an award-winning, global leader in chargeback prevention and recovery services, has introduced a new maternity policy, MOMentum, that sets a new precedent in the industry. This policy aims to support working mothers during one of the most crucial times of their lives and ensures that they have the flexibility and resources they need to make a smooth transition back to work.

In addition to the mandatory maternity leave as per government norms, and medical insurance coverage, the Chargeback Gurus maternity policy, MOMentum, offers a host of other benefits. The new mother returning to work is supported with reduced work hours, which would enable her to successfully transition back to work, be economically independent, manage childcare and other expenses on her own, and would ensure that her skills are put to the best use.

Recognizing the significant dilemma faced by mothers before they return to work, the Chargeback Gurus team has put together mentoring sessions for new moms through a highly supportive internal 'Mom' community, which acts as a sounding board.

Speaking about MOMentum, Tim Tynan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus, said, "We understand the challenges that new mothers face when they return to work after having a child. We wanted to create a policy that not only provides the necessary benefits but also addresses the practical and emotional needs of new mothers. We believe that this policy is a step in the right direction towards creating a more inclusive and supportive workplace."

The company provides several benefits that prioritize their employees' well-being, including healthy meals, shuttle services, and a large recreation center. Furthermore, Chargeback Gurus supports its female employees by offering self-defence training, providing power banks and pepper sprays for those working night shifts, and implementing other safety measures. As a testimony to these efforts, the company recently won the Safe Workplace Award by CecureUS.

"With over 40% of our employees being women, our focus has been on going above & beyond diversity, and creating an inclusive work environment," said Damo Sampathkumar, General Manager - India and Chief Product Officer at Chargeback Gurus. "We hope that our pioneering MOMentum maternity policy will inspire other orgzations to adopt similar initiatives and create a more equitable and inclusive workplace culture."

Chargeback Gurus is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and empowering workplace, where all employees can thrive and reach their full potential. The launch of MOMentum, the company's new maternity policy, is a significant milestone in this journey and reflects the orgzation's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its employees.

