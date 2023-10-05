Child Help Foundation Spreading Comfort and Warmth to Newborns by Organizing a Pan India Baby Sacks Distribution Drive

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Child Help Foundation, a Pan-India non-profit organization is one of the leading NGOs that stand for child-centric causes, including Child Welfare and Upliftment of the Underprivileged Children. Recently the NGO has launched a Pan India campaign for Baby Sack Distribution Drive. These baby sacks are designed from comfortable materials, that are suitable for children from 12 to 24 months. This drive has been conducted throughout India including major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Faridabad, and many more. More than 29,000 sacks have been planned to be distributed among new mothers with a baby within the age group across India.

The most loving and comfortable place for babies is in their mother's arms but they can't be around them at all times. Therefore, these Baby Sacks will be helpful in providing them with the same comfort and care in their time of need. Looking at the need and how important it is for working mothers who cannot afford such comfort for their kids, Child Help Foundation launched a Pan India campaign of Baby Sack Distribution Drive. The campaign was launched last month in July 2023 and will continue distributing the baby sacks throughout India.

The baby sacks are made from moisture-wicking threads that reduce overheating, and allow them to be altered to meet the size of any baby. The sacks have easy access to diaper changes and have been specifically tailored to extend sleep cues. The fabric allows movement, which is essential for the development of the baby and enhances their neuro-development.

Looking at the happiness and joy of the mothers through this campaign Shaji Varghese, Chief Executive Officer of Child Help Foundation, said "Child Help Foundation has conducted many campaigns but this one is very special and close to our hearts because this drive has brought smiles on the faces of new mothers and comfort for their newborns. The joy and the happiness of these mothers are the biggest success of this campaign. I hope these baby sacks will be useful in providing the comfort and care they need to give. Sleep is extremely important for babies, and these sacks would help them fall asleep due to their warm and soft materials. The NGO has always tried its best to provide good health, nutrition, and comfort to the children and this campaign is another feather to our cap."

The volunteers of Child Help Foundation are conducting distribution drives in different cities across India. In the past Child Help Foundation has organized educational camps for underprivileged children, promoted girls' education, and set up baby feeding centres in many parts of India.

Child Help Foundation is one of the biggest NGOs in India that works primarily for children's health, education and nutrition. Alongside, they also work for humanitarian relief, gender equality, village development, clean water and sanitation, and marine and land animals. With this distribution drive, they also aim to ensure that the babies get a great quality of comfort in their initial years. The organization will keep trying its best to provide such facilities and comfort through its various campaigns to the underprivileged and the needy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor