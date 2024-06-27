Chitkara University Partners with Wipro Limited to Establish Centre of Excellence for Enhanced Industry Training and Employability

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], June 27: Chitkara University, a leading multi-disciplinary educational institution in Chandigarh, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company. The MoU will facilitate the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the University Campus. The CoE aims to provide industry-specific training, equipping students with critical skills and significantly improving their employability for future industry opportunities.

The MoU was signed between Chitkara University and Wipro Limited and was attended by key representatives from both organisations. Representing Wipro Ltd were Sanjeev Jain, COO; Jasjit Kang, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Digital Operations & Platforms; and Sandesh Kumar, General Manager & Next Gen Talent Hiring.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "We are delighted to partner with Wipro in establishing this Centre of Excellence. This initiative will provide our students with invaluable industry exposure and skill development, paving the way for their successful careers in the IT sector."

Sanjeev Jain, COO, Wipro Ltd., added, "This collaboration with Chitkara University reflects our commitment to nurturing young talent and preparing them for the rigours that are typically part of the IT industry. By integrating practical training with academic learning, we aim to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements."

The CoE will focus on engaging with students through pre-skilling training, targeting those from the 5th to the 8th semesters of eligible engineering branches. The program will commence with Wipro hiring assessments for interested students in the 5th semester. Shortlisted students will participate in a credit course in the 6th and 7th semesters, designed by Wipro's competency team. Successful completion of the course will lead to Wipro's selection process, with students receiving a Letter of Intent (LOI) and internship opportunities upon passing the 7th semester.

This collaboration builds on the long-standing association between Wipro and Chitkara University, where Wipro has been recruiting engineering students through campus recruitment drives for nearly two decades.

The Centre of Excellence at Chitkara University marks a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration and enhancing the employability of engineering graduates.

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30 kilometres from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010 Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under "The Chitkara University Act".

Chitkara University offers multi-disciplinary programs, all of which are designed to be industry-relevant. As a result of this student-centric approach, Chitkara University is renowned as one of the best private universities in the North India region. From business management programs to programs in nursing and medical laboratory technologies; and from computer science, electronics and mechanical engineering programs, to hotel management and architectureChitkara University, Punjab is a veritable cornucopia of educational services.

For more information, visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

