CitiusTech wins the 18th Indo-American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Award for Excellence in Services by an Indian company in US

CitiusTech, a global provider of digital technology and consulting to healthcare and life sciences organizations, won the 18th Indo-American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Award for Excellence in Services by an Indian company in US. The IACE Awards have been given by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) since 2004. The award was received by Manoj Balwani, SVP and Head - Admin, Travel & Procurement, CitiusTech and Sumit Bharadwaj, SVP - Delivery, CitiusTech.

The awards were decided by a special jury of eminent industry leaders such as Shailesh Haribhakti, Jury Chair and Chairman, Bluestar Ltd., Suresh Kotak, Chairman, Kotak Commodities, Nanik Rupani, Event Chair and Chairman, Roopmeck Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Dr Lalit Kanodia, Chairman, Datamatics Group of Companies, Naushad Panjwani, Founder, Mandarus Partners, Rajyalakshmi Rao, Independent Director, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Kapil Kaul, Advisor, Rasoi Group and Dr Lalit Bhasin, Managing Partner, Bhasin & Co.

The IACE awards felicitate the top Indian and US corporates that have had significant contributions in boosting bilateral trade between the two countries. This this is the second time CitiusTech has been recognized by IACC, having also received the 2013 IACE Award in technology and communication.

The IACE awards are presented across multiple categories including Excellence in Services, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Innovation, Corporate Leader of the Year, Significant Contribution in CSR, Outstanding Contributor to the Indo-US Corridor, and Outstanding Contributor to the Cross Border Trade. Two new categories were introduced this year by the Chamber, i.e., Significant Contribution in Women Empowerment, and Significant Contribution in Climate Action.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bilateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. It was started by Ambassador Chester Bowles along with the then Industry leaders and visionaries like S.L. Kirloskar, Harish Mahindra, H.P. Nanda, Ambalal Kilachand, A.M.M. Arunachalam, Frederick Fales and John Oris Sims for enhancing US India Economic Engagement. Today IACC has a pan-India presence with 2400 members, representing the cross section of US and Indian Industry.

The major objective of IACC is to promote Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. IACC promotes bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology and life sciences companies. With over 7,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 130 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients.

