Claidroid Technologies eyes robust growth; strengthens its services portfolio with CIAM offering from Ubisecure

Claidroid Technologies, a fast-emerging IT start-up company based in Thane, has announced that it is offering Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions from leading European vendor, Ubisecure to its customers in India to cater to upcoming requirements of Data Protection Act.

Claidroid Technologies, set up in June 2020 originally in India and expanded to Finland in 2021, currently offers implementation services globally around ServiceNow and Cloud operations. Claidroid's CIAM service is structured to ensure a hassle-free and secure experience from the first point of customer interaction.

The first point of contact is sign-up/login because clients usually engage with businesses online. In fact, this is the point at which clients entrust a business with their private data. Claidroid helps businesses safely collect and convert client data.

They can also manage access to self-service account credentials, single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), support for external identity providers (IDPs) to speed up registration and login, delegated authority, and more by authenticating users and managing access in a compliant manner.

"We are one of the leading system integration partners of Ubisecure, the #1 CIAM platform in Europe, with two decades of experience in implementing on-premises/ cloud solutions for both the public and private sectors. We are excited to bring the industry-leading solution to customers in India to ensure compliance with the upcoming Data Protection Act. We will work with the customer to implement the solution at a customer IT set up as a proof of concept absolutely at no charge so that the customer can see the value of the solution before making the buying decision" asserts Vinay Sawarkar, Founder and CEO of Claidroid Technologies.

Ubisecure CIAM can be deployed in the cloud as a managed service, or meet data geo-residence requirements by being deployed- on-premises with the customer, or as we're seeing increasingly more of, a hybrid approach where identity data and legacy applications remain on-premises, but the CIAM services are deployed in the cloud.

The ESM service, helps businesses attain a cross-functional operational model that interconnects the entire company. The service can streamline departmental activities to improve ROI by replacing the segmented approach. Claidroid has two ESM services: ServiceNow and SymphonySummit.

These software suites are combined with industry-best innovations and automation with an on-premise cloud to cover the complete operational lifecycle, from installation, configuration, development of multiple processes, change management, and integration of the suite inside the ITIL framework.

The core tenets of Claidroid are trust and integrity. These underlying principles enable them to abide by international regulatory standards. And they are instilled in its solutions too. Take the CIAM suite, for example. Identity access management is the core security measure of a company. Let's assume a company has DLP software or antivirus to ward off malware and other threats. But when a bunch of external users is trying to access a business network, a distinct identity verification mechanism should be in place. This is what Claidroid offers. Its CIAM solution is scalable to millions of customers.

The platform can enable businesses to provide users with more value while lowering risk exposure from compliance and data privacy discrepancies while standardizing the handling of sensitive data. The CIAM solutions currently comply with GDPR laws in Europe and will help customers comply with the upcoming Data Protection Act requirements in India.

"The service packages are created to adhere to the Data Protection Act. It will open a world of viable opportunities for us in the public and private sectors, and our nation will acquire a strong defense against new cyber threats," asserts Sawarkar proudly. He further adds, "Our goal is to become our client's preferred security and service management integration, partner."

Even though the company wants to pioneer solutions in compliance with the upcoming Data Protection Act, they have several proud wins. Claidroid has served multiple IT firms in India and abroad with its services, especially with ServiceNow implementations.

They are also the leading partners of Ubisecure, which is their most proud milestone so far. Going forward, the firm is planning to expand to the US and Australia. There is an increasing demand for their services across countries, and Claidroid plans to address them. Simultaneously, they strive to carve a niche in IT security through AI projects and others.

For more information, please visit: vinay.sawarkar@claidroid.com

Web Cell: 70452 99008

