CloudMinister launches New Web Hosting Plans for small, medium and enterprise businesses

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/SRV): CloudMinister Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a qualified web hosting and server management company, has announced the launch of new web hosting plans for small, medium and enterprise businesses. The new plans are designed to provide reliable, scalable, and affordable web hosting solutions for various online needs.

CloudMinister offers a range of web hosting services, including shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS cloud server, dedicated server, low latency server and email and productivity solutions. The company also provides server management services for various cloud platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Digital Ocean, Linode and more. The company has a team of experts who can handle web hosting control panels such as cPanel/WHM, Plesk, DirectAdmin, CentOS Web Panel, ISPConfig, Virtualmin, Webmin and more.

The new web hosting plans are tailored to suit different business requirements and budgets. The plans include features such as free SSL certificates, unlimited bandwidth, SSD storage, 24/7 technical support, a 99.9 per cent uptime guarantee and more. The plans also come with a 30-day money-back guarantee for customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to launch our new web hosting plans for small, medium and enterprise businesses. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best web hosting solutions that can help them grow their online presence and achieve their goals. We have network partnered with, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, E2E Networks AWS, a leading cloud service provider in India, to offer high-performance and cost-effective cloud servers. We also have our own data centres in India to ensure low latency and data security. We invite our customers to explore our offerings and experience the difference with CloudMinister," said Tanuj Chugh, CEO & Founder, CloudMinister Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CloudMinister Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has been serving over 5k+ customers across the world with its web hosting and server management services. The company is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan and has a motto of "Your Trust, Our Power". The company strives to fulfil its client's requirements and provide 24/7 troubleshooting. The company also has a blog where it shares useful tips and insights on web hosting and server management.

For more information about CloudMinister and its new web hosting plans, please visit https://cloudminister.com/ or contact +91-8447755312 or sales@cloudminister.com.

