Club Indigo- An Education India’s Initiative for Revolutionary Transformation in School Students”

“Transforming education through innovative learning methods, bridging the resource gap in rural, urban, and semi-urban cities of India, and reforming traditional approaches to skill development are the keystones of Club Indigo’s pioneering vision.”

New Delhi (India), April 7: This vision to change the shape of education in India and upskill future leaders of the nation was sparked by Nikhil Arya, a young man with actionable dreams and visionary executions, along with Dr. Manjeet Jain, Founder Chairman, Education India, conceptualized the idea of reaching students pan-India through their 28 States 28 Schools 28 Clubs strategy.

Club Indigo is a youth organization that was launched by Dr. Kiran Bedi (Former Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry), Shri. Anil Swarup (Former Education Secretary, Govt. of India), and Shri. Srijan Pal Singh (Former Advisor and OSD to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam). The organization comprises ignited individuals and high-power youth from diverse sectors such as Education, Media, Law, Public Policy, Governance, Entrepreneurship, and more. Club Indigo is united by diversity and driven by innovation, with associations with people from RBI, the Indian Army, the Government of India, Urban Affairs, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and United Nations Fellows.

Club Indigo is Education India’s initiative that brings a blend of world-class extracurriculars and school curriculum with national conclaves, fellowships, student exchange programs, national-level projects led by school students under various membership models and club activities in the school premises. They provide three memberships, namely Kalam, Atal, and Shastri Memberships, with an aim to deliver morally sound, intellectually driven, and innovatively charged content. To enhance their activities further, they have experts from countries such as the USA, Finland, Singapore, Germany, Australia, Nigeria, and Japan.

Club Indigo is the only organization in India that is non-monetary in all its aspects, as they don’t ask for any money for school collaborations, club activities, and memberships. They are introducing, for the first time in India, a flow of knowledge never seen before a pool of domain expert Skill Scientists coming from RBI, the Indian Army, Central and State Governments, TEDx Speakers, Life Coaches, Psychologists, Performing and Visual Arts experts, Renowned Public Speakers, Pioneer Educationists, Experts from NITI Aayog, IAS Officers, Diplomats, Foreign trainers, and others. They will initially train the Skill Trainers chosen from prestigious universities such as IIMs, IITs, NITs, BITS, AIIMS, VITs, IISc, Delhi University, JNU, AMU, St. Xavier’s, and more to enable the latter to impart those same skills to the young minds in the school systems. This perfect blend of knowledge slides down from experts to college students and finally from college students to train their young friends at all their collaborated schools.

Club Indigo has made it their mission to make the dream of holistic education that each student sees for themselves possible and accessible. Education India ignited its flame way back in 2017 to impart world-class education to rural and semi-urban schools, and now with Club Indigo, they are all set to dive deep into all 28 States to ignite every child and nurture their uniqueness.

