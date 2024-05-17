CMR Study: BOULT Emerges as India's No. 1 Rated Audio Brand

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 17: BOULT, India's fastest-growing wearable tech brand has recently been recognized as India's #1 rated audio brand in terms of consumer preferences in smart hearables, according to a study conducted by Cyber Media Research. BOULT led with a comfortable 96% preference in the TWS/Neckband segment, while its top competitors BoAt and Noise, trailed at a close 90% and 84% respectively.

India's audio landscape is booming, and at the heart of this revolution is BOULT, soaring as the nation's favourite audio brand. In Aspirational India, neckbands are the go-to choice, while TWS holds sway in Tier 1 cities. On average, consumers in India spend INR 1510 on TWS/neckbands, compared to INR 1880 in Tier 1 cities. Notably, BOULT stands out as the top-rated brand for TWS/neckbands, according to the study. India, a leading force in direct-to-consumer (D2C) trends, smart hearables are purchased almost evenly through offline and online channels, with a slight edge towards online purchases with BOULT leading the lot with 55% of the purchases coming from online.

Furthermore, with the TWS/Neckband segment BOULT has the highest usability quotient with 30% of the respondents opting for TWS and and 31% going in favour of the neckbands. Lastly, apart from the audio quality, BOULT is preferred for its bold and dynamic aesthetics, as well as its reputation as a strong and innovative brand.

Varun Gupta, Co-founder of BOULT, commented, "Our approach emphasises the brand's commitment to marrying cutting-edge design with superior audio quality. Our range of products, from True Wireless Stereo (TWS) to neckbands, echoes the desires of the modern consumer, blending fashion with functionality seamlessly. BOULT's success isn't just about style; it's about delivering value. With an impressive 96% user satisfaction rate, BOULT is praised by customers for its commitment to excellence and top-notch quality at affordable prices. We are happy to see that consumers are believing in BOULT as their preferred brand and we intend to keep this faith intact."

Commenting on the survey findings, Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Cyber Media Research (CMR) remarked, "The Indian smart hearables market is growing, driven by a confluence of 3As: Affordability, Advanced features, and a growing emphasis on Aesthetics. This is reflected in the rising demand for earbuds, especially in Aspirational India, amongst the youth seeking both sporty and classic aesthetics, and a growing preference for premium features at competitive price points. Audio brands, such as BOULT, that can successfully cater to this convergence of style, value, and functionality will be well-positioned to potentially capture a significant share of this dynamic and discerning young demographic."

Key findings from the study underscore the shift towards fashion-driven adoption in emerging markets like Tier 2 cities, where personal style reigns supreme. Affordability remains a driving force, with a vast majority seeking premium features at pocket-friendly prices.

Young Indian consumers prioritise style in their smart hearables, leaning towards sporty designs (45%) and classic colours (28%) for a perfect blend of aesthetics and comfort. While sound quality remains a top priority (53%), price (51%) and battery life (51%) hold equal importance for value-conscious young consumers. When it comes to TWS/neckbands, affordability takes centre stage.

BOULT emerged as a favoured brand among Indian youth, celebrated for its exceptional audio quality (59%), bold and dynamic design (56%), and inclusive brand imagery (49%).

