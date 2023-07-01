CN Ravikiran Memorial Sports Carnival, an under-13 Cricket Tournament concluded with huge success at East-West Center for Sporting Excellence by Da One Sports

More than a week-long tournament where 16 well-known local teams participated in the tournament.

Magadi Cricket Academy has won the inaugural season of the CN Ravikiran Memorial Sports Carnival U-13 Cricket Tournament.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15: East-West Center for Sporting Excellence by Da One Sports organized an annual under-13 cricket tournament on Sunday, 14th May, which concluded with huge success and fanfare. The first season of the annual CN Ravikiran Memorial Sports Carnival U-13 Cricket Tournament was inaugurated by Mr. Ranjith, Director- Placement, East West Group Of Institutions, with the unveiling of the cup. The inaugural season of the tournament had the participation of 16 well-known local teams. Team Names:

Cosmic Cricket Academy

Sharda Cricket Academy

Maruti Cricket Coaching Centre

Palace Orchid

Raghu Cricket Academy

KYCA Sharajpur

City Gymkhana Club

Kapil Cricket Academy

Centre for Cricketing Excellence

N1 cricket academy

Benchmark Cricket Academy

Ryan Cricket Academy

Shean Cricket

Magadi Cricket Academy

Max Muller Cricket

Kashish Cricket Academy

The tournament concluded with the Grand finale, where Magadi Cricket Academy defeated Kashish Cricket Academy by 3 wickets. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Vinay Kumar, Head Coach – Cricket. The event was also graced by the management team of East West Center for Sporting Excellence.

“The CN Ravikiran Memorial Sports Carnival is not just a cricket tournament; it is a celebration of sportsmanship and the legacy of a great man. This tournament provides an opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level in memory of my father, Mr. C N Ravikiran, the founder of this great institution. As a fitting tribute to my father’s unwavering commitment to sports, this tournament inspired and united all those who participated.” – Tejas, Director, East West Institute of Technology.

“Commemorating the legacy of Mr. C N Ravikiran, the CN Ravikiran Memorial Sports Carnival, powered by Daone Sports, echoes the spirit of cricket, unity, and sportsmanship. Over a period of 9 days, this tournament gave 192 new generations of cricketing talents the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world !” – Srisha Bhalle, Director, Daone Sports

The CN Ravikiran Memorial Sports Carnival U-13 Cricket Tournament was organized in East West Institute of Technology, No. 63 East-west College ground Off Magadi main Road Vishwanadeem, post, Bharath Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560091. The East-West Center for Sporting Excellence is the first of its kind, hi-tech Cricket Academy with state-of-the-art facilities in Bengaluru, which saw the grand success of the Tournament this year, and it will hold every year with increasing fanfare. The Academy is designed to provide world-class training to young boys and girls of the next generation who aspire for cricketing excellence; in sub-junior (09 to 12 years), junior (13 to 15 years) and senior (16 to 23 years) categories, under the guidance of cricketing stalwart Shikhar Dhawan, Founder of Da One Sports, who will be the chief mentor along with current and former cricketers with experienced state level players, Level I and Level II renowned cricket coaches.

To give all-around training, the academy has a combination of multiple pitches so that the trainees get hands-on practice on various pitch conditions. These are comprised of six Astro-turf pitches with a net, one five-a-side basketball court and 7 a-side football turf and two Badminton courts and a ground. Special attention has been given to ensure that the training continues uninterrupted. The academy is equipped with the support of a physiotherapist, first-aid and ambulance; a conference room with an audio-visual facility; a bowling machine to create a simulated ambience of the actual field of play; video and technical analysis to assist the coach with his progress report; practice matches and all-India tournaments.

Academy has planned select scholarships for outstanding cricketing talents and trainee cricketers to be taken to foreign and domestic tours for adapting to various cricketing conditions across the world.

About Da One Sports Grassroots Innovation Program-

Da One Sports has identified the early years of childhood as the most important phase of physical development for kids between 3-8 years old. This program is about providing opportunities to be active, interactive and develop coordination, control, and movement. Children are also helped to understand the importance of physical activity in fun-filled activity-based learning. This program is taught in schools, day nurseries, and pre-schools. We invite parents, athletes, and sports enthusiasts to come and experience the Da One Sports Academy for themselves. Join us in unlocking the potential of future champions and shaping the sports landscape of the country.

CONTACT US

Address: Da One Sports Academy, No. 63 East-west college ground Off Magadi main road Vishwanadeem, post, Bharath Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560091

Phone number: +91 99869 68209

E-mail: contact@daonesports.com

